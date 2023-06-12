High Court Case: The Latest Hurdle for Everton FC

A Legal Twist in Ancelotti’s Everton Chapter

Renowned Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, with a long-standing connection to Everton FC, is now resorting to legal means against his former club. The celebrated tactician has recently instigated legal proceedings in London’s high court against the Premier League side, marking a dramatic twist in the club’s narrative.

Ancelotti’s Legal Battle: The Background

Court records indicate that Ancelotti’s legal team lodged the claim against Everton FC late last week. The nature of the case pertains to “general commercial contracts and arrangements”. Set to be brought forth in the commercial court, the specifics of the claim remain undisclosed for now.

This legal action emerges two years after Ancelotti bid adieu to Goodison Park, concluding an 18-month stint at the helm of the team. The coaches’ lawyers refrained from comment when probed about the claim, and Everton have yet to respond to The Guardian’s request for a statement.

Compounding Everton’s Financial Woes

The initiation of this lawsuit seems poised to pile further stress on the already beleaguered Everton board and ownership. Everton, despite narrowly steering clear of Premier League relegation in the last season, will likely need to part ways with several players in the upcoming transfer window due to financial constraints.

This unfolding legal scenario intersects a critical period in the club’s history. Majority owner Farhad Moshiri, who commands a 94% stake, has been engaged in a protracted effort to attract additional investment into the club. Despite the business tycoon reportedly being on the cusp of securing a deal for several months, no formal announcement has surfaced yet.

The Club’s Fight for Survival

Everton’s financial struggles are further exacerbated by their ongoing endeavour to accumulate funding for the completion of their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. As part of an effort to secure necessary capital, the club opted for a bridging loan last month. The borrowed sum, secured against the club’s forthcoming new home ground, aims to maintain the club’s financial stability while investment discussions persist.

As reported by Simon Goodley at The Guardian, the impending lawsuit and the club’s struggle for financial stability mark a significant juncture in Everton’s trajectory. With Carlo Ancelotti now engaged in a legal battle with the club, the former Everton manager’s legacy and the club’s future appear intertwined in this latest chapter of their shared history.