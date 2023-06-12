Mbappé Declines PSG Extension, Sets Eyes on Madrid

Mbappé Set to Depart PSG: The Real Madrid Connection

A seismic shockwave is ready to ripple through the heart of European football. The buzzword ‘Mbappé PSG’ is ringing in every corner of the football world. According to sources close to the discussions, Kylian Mbappé has issued a letter of intent – a forceful declaration that he won’t be extending his stay in Paris beyond his current contract, which expires in June next year.

Facing the Fear of Losing Mbappé

This year could see Paris St.-Germain, the French powerhouse, lose yet another gem of the game. On the heels of Lionel Messi’s exit, it could be another loss to their galaxy of stars, Kylian Mbappé. This revelation comes as a shock, considering Mbappé was earmarked as the central figure in the grand project of remoulding PSG around a nucleus of top-tier French talent.

The knowledge of this matter was delivered by an executive close to the talks, who chose to remain anonymous due to the delicate nature of these ongoing discussions. This story is reported by Tariq Panja in The New York Times.

A Possible Predicament: Sell Now or Lose Later?

In the wake of this decision, PSG may find themselves facing a choice they would rather avoid: Sell the playing rights of Mbappé this summer or risk losing him on a free transfer when his contract terminates next year. If PSG does opt to cash in on him, they could potentially command a sum well north of £100 million, potentially shattering the world record fee for a player.

PSG’s top brass were seemingly caught off-guard by Mbappé’s letter. They found out about it through a French news outlet claiming to have received a copy of the letter before it reached the club, the executive disclosed. Both the representatives of Mbappé and PSG have kept mum on the matter thus far.

A Case of Deja Vu?

PSG finds themselves in a chillingly familiar spot. Last summer saw a similar situation brewing, as Real Madrid were poised to snap up the then-contract-less Mbappé. A last-ditch effort coupled with a generous splash of cash kept the young Frenchman in Paris.

Mbappé’s deal was inked for two years, with an optional third year. However, in his letter, Mbappé has explicitly stated he won’t exercise this option. Thus, his association with PSG is likely to end after the upcoming season unless a team willing to shell out the cash for an earlier acquisition comes knocking.

Real Madrid: The Likely Destination

History seems set to repeat itself, and Real Madrid emerge once again as the front-runners in the race for Mbappé. The Spanish club, Mbappé’s childhood favourite, had offered him the most lucrative contract in their illustrious history just a year ago. Now, the lure of the Bernabeu could finally prove irresistible for the French superstar.