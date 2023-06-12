Man Utd and Liverpool Eyeing Timber’s Uncertain Future

Timber in the Sights of Premier League Titans: Man Utd and Liverpool

The latest development, as reported on Football Transfers, concerns Ajax’s young star, Jurrien Timber. The highly-touted 21-year-old centre-back has sparked intrigue amidst Premier League titans Manchester United and Liverpool, refusing to pledge his allegiance entirely to his current club, Ajax.

The Open Door for a Premier League Move

Jurrien Timber, currently a linchpin in Ajax’s defence, has declined to confirm his future with the Dutch club. This comes amid whispers of interest from both Man Utd and Liverpool. Erik ten Hag, who gave Timber his professional debut and currently manages Man Utd, is reported to have his eyes set on the starlet.

Liverpool, equally interested, are alert as both clubs aim to strengthen their defensive lines this summer. In an interaction with Dutch media outlet Vandaag Inside, Timber elucidated his ambiguous stance, “Will I stay with Ajax anyway? I’m not sure; I can’t say that. I’m not in talks with Ajax now. My agent had a good talk a few times, but it’s not like we’re talking about anything right now.”

Timber’s Appeal: Versatility and Potential

Timber’s ability to comfortably operate at right-back adds to his appeal, potentially providing Liverpool with a viable option, especially if Trent Alexander-Arnold decides to transition into a midfield role.

Liverpool’s defensive titan, Virgil van Dijk, has previously heaped praise on Timber, his international teammate. Last year, Van Dijk applauded the young defender, “I wasn’t nearly as far along as he is [at the same age]. I have nothing but praise for him. He is a great player and a true professional.”

A Prodigy of Ajax’s Youth System

Emerging from the prolific Ajax youth system, Timber burst onto the first-team scene just months before turning 19. Since then, he has accumulated 121 appearances for the three-time European champions.

The possibility of his Premier League move hangs in the balance, with both Man Utd and Liverpool keenly monitoring the situation. Whether the prodigious defender will make a switch to either of the British heavyweights or stay loyal to his Amsterdam roots, only time will tell.