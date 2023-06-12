Onana: A Coveted Prize Between Man Utd and Chelsea

United and Blues Set Sights on Inter’s Goalkeeping Star

Andre Onana, the Inter Milan shot-stopper, has found himself at the centre of an impending Premier League tug-of-war between Manchester United and Chelsea. With both clubs eager to reinforce their goalkeeping departments this summer, the €60m rated Onana has emerged as a key transfer target.

Renowned for his standout performances that led Inter to the Champions League final, Onana has become one of Europe’s most coveted assets. Nizaar Kinsella from the Evening Standard has revealed that both United and Chelsea are primed for a duel over the Cameroonian’s signature.

After making a seamless transition from Ajax to Inter Milan a year ago, Onana’s prowess between the sticks hasn’t gone unnoticed. With a string of remarkable displays for the Serie A club, he has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the current landscape.

Chelsea’s Goalkeeping Conundrum: Is Onana the Answer?

Although Chelsea’s goalkeeper roster includes Edouard Mendy and the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, there are whispers of discontent about their performances. The Blues’ requirement for a first-choice goalkeeper isn’t as immediate as United’s, but Onana’s acquisition could solve their issues.

Chelsea’s top brass reportedly see Onana as a prime target, and his addition could offer a solid answer to the questions surrounding the reliability of Mendy and Kepa.

Man Utd’s Systemic Issue: Onana as the Potential Solution

Manchester United’s struggles under Erik ten Hag’s system have been exacerbated by David de Gea’s compatibility issues, making the need for a new goalkeeper a pressing concern. If the reports are to be believed, Onana is being considered as a potential answer to United’s goalkeeping woes.

Onana: The Safest Pair of Hands?

Last year, Onana retired from international football following the World Cup, an unexpected decision that surprised many. However, his focus on his club career has resulted in a sterling season with Inter Milan.

Onana’s 2022/23 Champions League campaign saw him make the most saves, helping Inter march to the final. Additionally, his eight clean sheets in 24 Serie A appearances were crucial in Simone Inzaghi’s team securing a top-three finish and Champions League qualification for next season.

Onana’s stellar form would undoubtedly make him a marked improvement over any of Chelsea or Man Utd’s current keepers. As the summer transfer window approaches, the tussle between these English giants for Onana’s signature is a spectacle that many will be watching closely.