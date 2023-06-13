PSG Craft A Clever Bid for Man City Star

Silva on Cloud Nine: PSG’s Daring Pursuit of Manchester City’s Jewel

Silva’s Journey to Glory

Bernardo Silva, the Portuguese maestro, is beaming after his triumphant Champions League victory with Manchester City. Having dedicated six remarkable years to City, Silva’s swan song in Istanbul couldn’t be more perfect. At the age of 28, Silva can leave the Manchester side with his head held high and a feeling of sheer fulfilment.

But where does the path lead next for Silva?

Destination: Paris

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is said to be the next chapter in Silva’s illustrious career. The French giants have been rumoured to have their hearts set on the midfield marvel. They’ve reportedly made a contract proposal through Silva’s agent, Jorge Mendes. While FC Barcelona also eyes Silva, their financial constraints seem to be holding them back. This leaves PSG in a prime position, and word has it that Silva is keen on embracing the City of Lights.

PSG’s Daring Proposal to Manchester City

However, sealing a deal with Manchester City is no mean feat. Silva’s contract runs until 2025, and Manchester City’s coach, Pep Guardiola, is known to have a soft spot for him.

Luis Campos, PSG’s football advisor, has recently made an audacious offer to Manchester City’s Txiki Begiristain. Foot Mercato reports that Campos mentioned two intriguing names as a possible swap deal for Silva – Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Donnarumma! Verratti’s prowess in the midfield is renowned, and he could potentially step into Ilkay Gündogan’s shoes, whose contract is nearing its end. Donnarumma, on the other hand, could provide stern competition to Manchester City’s Ederson, who has had an inconsistent season.

Manchester City, however, swiftly put a lid on this proposal with a resounding ‘no’. But this isn’t the end; conversations between the clubs are set to carry on.

What’s Next for Silva and PSG?

With Manchester City standing firm, it remains to be seen how PSG can woo them into releasing Silva. The talent that Silva brings is undisputed, and losing him would be a huge blow for City. PSG will need to play their cards right to bring this midfield magician to the Parc des Princes.