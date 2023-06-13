Man City’s Guardiola Gears for Farewell

Pep Guardiola Sets Sights on Horizon Beyond Man City

The Time is Ticking for Guardiola at Manchester City

As the sun begins to set on a glorious chapter, Pep Guardiola, Manchester City’s master tactician, is poised to bid adieu to the club when his current contract runs its course in 2025 As reported by The Guardian. Reveling in the triumph of leading the club to a resplendent treble, the decision seems almost set in stone, thereby culminating his tenure at a remarkable nine years.

When Guardiola, the pride of Catalonia, crossed waters in 2016 to join Manchester City, scepticism lingered about extending beyond the initial three years. His recent contract extension in November took even his confidants by surprise.

Guardiola’s Next Adventure

Guardiola’s past glories include eminent stints at Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The common sentiment was that he would be off to Italy next, fulfilling a dream to shepherd teams in Europe’s big four leagues. However, sources intimate a change of heart. Coaching a national side is now whispering in the winds as a possibility.

Future of Ilkay Gündogan at Stake

Guardiola is not just looking at his own future, but is also keenly invested in keeping the team strong. He’s rooting for Ilkay Gündogan, the esteemed captain, to embrace a new one-year contract plus a 12-month option presented by the club. However, Gündogan, turning 33 this October, is caught in two minds given a tantalising three-year offer from Barcelona, and also stirring interest from Saudi Arabia.

These are the currents shifting the tides at Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s era might be heading for its swansong, but it promises to remain an eternally captivating symphony.