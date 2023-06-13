Man City in Chase for £75m Bundesliga Talent

Manchester City’s Pursuit of Josko Gvardiol: A Pricey Affair

The Staggering Price Tag

Manchester City’s eyes are set on one of Europe’s most promising young talents, but at what cost? RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol is turning heads across the Premier League, with the German club slapping a hefty £75million price tag on the 21-year-old defender. With such a valuation, the Croatian star edges perilously close to the record £80million fee shelled out by Manchester United for Harry Maguire in 2019.

A Coveted Talent

Gvardiol, a dazzling centre-back, garnered attention after his impressive performance in the World Cup. He was instrumental in guiding Croatia to a third-place finish, and subsequently drew interest from Chelsea and Manchester United. His talent was further showcased when he scored a pivotal equaliser in the Champions League last-16 in February.

Leipzig’s Stance

Despite the swirling rumours, RB Leipzig’s manager Marco Rose, back in February, firmly stated, “He will be staying at the club”, expressing Gvardiol’s contentment at Leipzig. The young talent has made 41 appearances this season, scoring thrice, and proving himself an indispensable asset.

Tug of War with Chelsea

As City’s Pep Guardiola sets his sights on Gvardiol, there is an additional interest in Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic, who is also Croatian. Interestingly, TalkSport reports that the two parties have had promising discussions concerning personal terms.

This intense pursuit reflects the unrelenting ambition of Manchester City to bolster their defensive lines with Gvardiol, but it remains to be seen if they can stomach the eye-watering asking price demanded by RB Leipzig.