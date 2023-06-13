Mount to Manchester? United Prep Bid

Mason Mount in Manchester United’s Crosshairs

Manchester’s red half is abuzz with rumours, as Old Trafford gears up for what could be a sensational acquisition. The talismanic Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount, is purportedly in Manchester United’s sights.

United Eyes Chelsea Gem

The prodigy that emerged from Chelsea’s academy and went on to hoist the Champions League and Club World Cup trophies in Blues colours, now finds himself as the cynosure of the Red Devils’ affections. With Mount’s Chelsea contract set to run its course by June 2024, United is poised to take a shot at luring him across. Nonetheless, Manchester United’s valuation of Mount is reported to not coincide with Chelsea’s As reported by Sky Sports. The question now is, will they be able to bridge the divide?

“United have a price in mind for Mount and will not overpay for the Chelsea academy graduate as he heads into the final year of his current deal.”

Weighing Options and Alternatives

But United are not putting all their eggs in one basket. Brighton & Hove Albion’s whizzkid, Moises Caicedo, has also captured their attention.

“It is thought they have asked to be kept informed on any developments regarding the future of the in-demand 21-year-old.”

Declan Rice of West Ham has made the shortlist too. The captain and midfield dynamo is expected to make an exit from the Hammers this summer.

Seeking the Striker and Shoring up the Defence

Besides the quest for midfield prowess, the hunt for a forward is in full swing. But dreams of landing Harry Kane have been dashed. The Lilywhites are unwilling to let go of their prized asset, particularly to a domestic adversary.

“United’s number one priority is to bring in at least one striker, but it’s increasingly unlikely they will make a move for Harry Kane as Tottenham do not want to sell the player, especially not to a Premier League rival.”

Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojland and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani have emerged as alternatives in United’s radar.

Defensive reinforcements are also being considered. Napoli’s Min-Jae Kim and Monaco’s Axel Disasi are allegedly in contention.

Between the Sticks

The plot thickens at the Theatre of Dreams with uncertainty looming over David de Gea’s future. The Spanish custodian’s new contract hangs in balance. The club has cast its net far and wide with Porto’s Diogo Costa and Brentford’s David Raya in the mix.

“Even if De Gea stays, manager Erik ten Hag will not guarantee he will be the No 1 next season as he wants healthy competition in all positions.”

A Tumultuous Transfer Window

With the futures of stalwarts like Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Fred in the melting pot, this transfer window could witness a seismic overhaul at Manchester United. Only time will reveal how this theatre of dreams plays out.