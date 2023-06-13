Leeds United in Talks for New Football Director

Leeds United Target Stuart Webber for Director of Football Role

Amidst a wave of change, Leeds United have turned their focus towards recruiting Stuart Webber, Norwich City’s renowned sporting director, to steer the club’s recruitment and football strategy, as reported by Wayne Veysey at Football Insider.

The Quest for Fresh Leadership

Leeds United, recently relegated from the Premier League, find themselves on the hunt for a new director of football. The quest for fresh leadership comes in the wake of Victor Orta’s exit earlier in May. Orta, alongside Javi Gracia, bore the brunt of the club’s dismal performance, which saw them plunge into the precarious depths of the league table.

With a keen eye on securing a swift return to the Premier League, Leeds have identified Webber, a proven expert in football management and a Leeds United fan himself, as a strong contender to replace Orta.

Webber’s Proven Championship Success

At 39, Webber boasts an impressive track record, having successfully led both Norwich and Huddersfield Town to Championship titles. Despite overseeing two Premier League relegations, his proven ability to navigate the challenging terrain of the Championship and secure top-tier promotion places him in good stead for the role at Leeds.

Discussions are already in progress for a potential deal that would see Webber take up the mantle as Leeds’ director of football, tasked with steering the club back to its former Premier League standing.

A Rivalry Set to Intensify

This potential acquisition brings an interesting twist to the upcoming Championship season, as Leeds seek to secure Webber’s expertise from Norwich City, soon to be their rivals in the second tier of English football. Norwich ended the recent season at a respectable 13th place in the Championship, while Leeds suffered the ignominy of Premier League relegation.

Impending Ownership Shift at Leeds United

While recruitment strategies are being developed, Leeds United are also set for an ownership transition. 49ers Enterprises, an investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers, have agreed to a complete takeover of the club, increasing its share from 44 percent to full control. The acquisition, which sees the United States-based firm buying out Andrea Radrizzani, is pending the English Football League’s owners’ and directors’ test, though this is seen as a procedural formality.

This complete change in management structure signals a new chapter for Leeds United. With an ambitious goal to return to the Premier League and the backing of new ownership, the potential appointment of Webber could bring the experience and expertise needed to steer Leeds United back to top-flight football.