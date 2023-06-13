Arsenal Fan Reaction as £100m ‘Top Target’ Sealed

Arsenal Nearing £100m Deal for Declan Rice: Fan Reaction

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is currently the subject of a blockbuster deal that could see him swap claret and blue for the red and white of Arsenal. Arsenal, it seems, is leaving no stone unturned to bolster their ranks in the transfer window. This blog analyses the unfolding story of Arsenal’s pursuit of Rice, based on a report by Jacob Steinberg in The Guardian and insight from popular Gunners channel AFTV.

Arsenal’s Ambitious Pursuit

It’s no secret that Arsenal has targeted Declan Rice as their prime acquisition this transfer season. Talks are reportedly progressing smoothly between West Ham and Arsenal, setting the stage for a deal that, if concluded, would cost Arsenal more than £100m in total, contingent on certain add-ons.

AFTV: “Arsenal might have got their top target sealed or might do very soon… they’re talking nearly a hundred million… it comes from Jacob Steinberg at The Guardian.”

It’s indicative of Arsenal’s intent to scale up and fortify their squad with proven quality players.

The £100m Price Tag – A Fair Trade?

The estimated £100m price tag on Declan Rice has raised eyebrows, given the financial climate of football in a post-pandemic world. However, Rice’s potential, talent, and age make it seem like a good investment for Arsenal.

AFTV observe, “Near 100 million, it’s a lot of money, but I believe we’re getting a very, very good player.”

The Deal Structure and Implications

The proposed structure of the deal appears to be a mix of a hefty upfront fee and additional payments spread out over time. These ‘add-ons’ are contingent on the player’s performance and specific achievements with the Gunners.

“They could be paying more than 100 million if certain add-ons are achieved,” explains the AFTV host. “There’ll be a similar thing in this deal with Declan Rice.”

This type of arrangement has become commonplace in modern football business and allows clubs to protect themselves against potential issues like injuries or underperformance.

Ripple Effect of the Deal

The potential acquisition of Declan Rice could lead to changes in Arsenal’s player roster. For instance, midfielder Granit Xhaka’s future at the club might hang in the balance if Rice’s deal materialises.

AFTV remark, “What does that mean for Granit Xhaka and the pursuit of other players? It’s going to be very interesting.”

With the transfer window in full swing, the prospective £100m deal for Declan Rice suggests a busy summer ahead for Arsenal. Time will tell if this will be the marquee signing of the season. One thing is clear: if the deal goes through, it will undoubtedly shape Arsenal’s fortunes in the coming Premier League season.

To keep up with the latest on Arsenal’s pursuit of Declan Rice, stay tuned.