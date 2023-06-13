Chelsea and Man Utd Gear Up for High-Stakes Mbappe Chase

Kylian Mbappe Tug-of-War: Chelsea and Man Utd Join Hunt

Paris Saint-Germain’s crown jewel, Kylian Mbappe, is now firmly in the crosshairs of Chelsea and Manchester United, The Times reports. As per the latest developments, the Premier League powerhouses are set to join the high-stakes pursuit of the Ligue 1 champion’s sensational forward.

The Clock Ticks for PSG

Mbappe has been resolute, informing the Parisians that he harbours no intentions of extending his contract past 2024. This news is likely to force the Ligue 1 titans into action this summer to stave off losing their star man without a substantial financial return.

Kylian Mbappé on his PSG contract, via @AFP “PSG has been informed since July 15, 2022, of my decision not to extend beyond 2024, and the letter that was sent only served to confirm what I had already told them.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/HavBT6sNrv — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 13, 2023

Notably, both Chelsea and Manchester City evaluated the prolific goalscorer last year. However, City have since diverted their attention to Erling Haaland. As such, Chelsea, along with Man Utd, are revving up their engines in this high-speed race for Mbappe’s signature.

If PSG fails to win Mbappe over with an extension, a blockbuster sale may be on the horizon. Such a scenario would create seismic ripples in the transfer market, with Ligue 1 champions potentially welcoming offers for their prized asset over the upcoming months.

Per transfer enthusiast, Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe has conveyed to PSG his disinclination to activate an additional year on his existing deal. This further amplifies the likelihood of his departure.

Real Madrid: The Elite Pursuers

Real Madrid, who have previously expressed interest in acquiring the 2018 World Cup winner, will be among those keenly observing the situation. Los Blancos are presently in search of a top-drawer striker, following Karim Benzema’s surprising move to Al-Ittihad.

It remains uncertain if Mbappe’s contract includes any kind of release clause, but one can safely assume that PSG, if forced to sell him, will demand a monumental fee. To put things into perspective, his €135m transfer from Monaco five years ago still ranks as the second priciest in football history, only surpassed by his teammate Neymar’s €222m move from Barcelona.

The potential departures of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, Neymar to the Saudi Pro League, and now Mbappe, could paint a cataclysmic picture for PSG this summer.