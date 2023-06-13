New Striking Duo to Amplify Rangers’ Frontline

Ibrox Set for Fresh Firepower: Rangers Gear Up for Sam Lammers Arrival

In what could be the lynchpin to an aggressive goal-scoring strategy for the upcoming season, Rangers are on the verge of welcoming Atalanta striker Sam Lammers into their fold. As per insider reports, the £3 million deal for the Dutch international is almost over the line. The 26-year-old is earmarked as the successor to the outbound Alfredo Morelos and is expected to significantly bolster the attacking prowess at Ibrox.

The Impending Arrival of Sam Lammers

Lammers had inked his contract with the Italian Serie A side in 2020 and since then has experienced loan spells to keep his form in check. His most recent loan stint was at Sampdoria, another Serie A outfit, during the second half of the 2022-23 season. In a campaign that saw him making 20 appearances across all formats, Lammers managed to score once and set up another goal.

Fraser Fletcher at Football Insider reports that Rangers’ mainstay Michael Beale sees in Lammers the ideal alternative to the outgoing Morelos. This imminent arrival, while holding promise, does not signal the end of Rangers’ search for fresh attacking talent.

More Striking Power En Route Ibrox

The Gers are still in the hunt for another forward to supplement their attacking strength, with talks already underway with Cyriel Dessers, the Cremonese striker. Long-standing on the club’s radar, it’s rumoured that a £5m deal could be the key to adding Dessers to the Rangers’ ranks this summer.

Dessers was instrumental in his last season for Cremonese, notching up ten goals in 32 appearances. However, his commendable performance couldn’t save the Italian side from a disappointing relegation. The need to curtail expenses in the wake of this demotion could hasten Dessers’ move to Rangers.

The Summer of Signings for Rangers

The prospective additions of Lammers and possibly Dessers are part of a broader recruitment drive for Rangers under the guidance of Beale. Already this window, the Gers have confirmed the signings of Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, and Jack Butland.

With the arrival of Lammers and the potential signing of Dessers, Rangers are shaping up to be an even more formidable force for the upcoming season. Fans and foes alike will be keen to see how these new additions blend into the established squad and contribute to the club’s quest for glory.