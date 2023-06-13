Mbappe to Manchester United? Goldbridge Weighs In

The Big Transfer Saga: Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid or Manchester United?

Football fans around the world, brace yourselves! The window of the summer transfer is getting heated as Kylian Mbappe, the footballing phenom, shocks Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with his desire to pack his bags. But where could he go? That’s the question that has everyone on tenterhooks. Is it going to be Manchester United or Real Madrid?

Mbappe Drops the Bombshell

According to The Times, Manchester United are one of the elite clubs keen the secure the French talisman. Which of course prompted Mark Goldbridge to take to his ‘That’s Football’ video podcast, where he commented:

“Kylian Mbappe has basically told PSG he wants to quit.”

Yes, you heard that right! Mbappe is not looking to extend his contract to 2025, meaning he’ll be free to wander off by 2024. This throws PSG into a messy conundrum: lose him for free next year, or cash in now.

Football, like life, is often about making the tough choices. However, Goldbridge believes that the latter is the more sensible choice, saying:

“Logically, when you’re dealing with the most valuable player in the world, you cannot just, keep him in the French league for another year.”

The Madrid Magnetism or Manchester United’s Power Play?

Real Madrid, a club that are no strangers to bringing in big names, and have been touted as a strong contender for Mbappe.

“Real Madrid are desperate for Kylian Mbappe, next summer was always the time they expected to get him”; Goldbridge notes.

Intriguingly, there’s another horse in the race: Manchester United. There’s been chatter about a possible change in ownership at United, which could potentially attract Mbappe to the Premier League. Goldbridge adds:

“If Qatar get hold of Manchester United then there is a nice little movement there where PSG could say, we’re going to accept the offer from Manchester United. Do you want to go to Manchester United for two or three years?”

Evaluating the Premier League’s Power

That said, is the English Premier League enough of an attraction for Mbappe? The world has seen that the allure of the Premier League can be powerful.

“You can’t underestimate the power of the Premier League”, Goldbridge reminds us.

But, whether it’s enough to lure the French striker is still a matter of conjecture.

Although Arsenal have been linked with Mbappe, Goldbridge speculates that the prospect is, well, speculative at best. The chances of him switching to one of the Manchester clubs seem more likely, but as Goldbridge points out, “we’ve seen this happen before where you think he’s going to leave and then a load of money gets thrown at him and he’s basically the director of football and he ends up staying in Paris.”

A Move Beyond Monetary Gains?

This isn’t about money. This is about a young man who has scaled the highest peaks of French football and is looking for new mountains to conquer. Perhaps Mbappe is echoing the sentiments of many when Goldbridge says:

“I think he should be playing either in the Premier League or for Real Madrid or Barcelona… I think that’s what he’s angling for.”

Whether Kylian Mbappe will sport the classic white of Real Madrid or the red of Manchester United, only time will tell. Until then, all we can do is sit tight, watch the drama unfold, and indulge in the global pastime of speculating about football transfers.