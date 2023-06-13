Chelsea Prodigy Plots Comeback via Under-21 Route

Mykhailo Mudryk Eyes Revival at Chelsea Through U21 Route

In an effort to revive his waning form at Chelsea, Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk is planning to take a step back and participate in Ukraine’s Under-21s for the upcoming European Championship. This report has been confirmed by Matt Law at The Telegraph.

Youth Championship: A New Beginning for Mudryk?

The Under-21 Euro Championship is set to kick-start next week and Mykhailo Mudryk aims to use this tournament as a launching pad to reclaim his form. His ambition for the upcoming season with Chelsea is clear: to bounce back stronger.

Mudryk’s decision to take part in the youth tournament is backed by Chelsea’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who admires the player’s positive attitude towards overcoming his challenging spell.

A Tough Initiation to Stamford Bridge Life

Arriving at Chelsea from Ukraine for a staggering €100 million in January, Mykhailo Mudryk’s signing was a considerable coup, as the Blues managed to edge out Arsenal for the young winger’s signature. However, the initial excitement of this new acquisition quickly dwindled, as Mudryk struggled to hit his stride at Stamford Bridge.

In the past six months, the Ukrainian international has had a tumultuous time, contributing only two assists and failing to find the net in 17 appearances. This underwhelming output and a series of lacklustre performances saw him dropped to the bench under the supervision of then-caretaker manager, Frank Lampard.

Proving His Worth: Mudryk’s Road to Redemption

With his plan to feature in the 2023 Euro Under-21 Championship, Mudryk hopes to showcase his abilities and reignite his promising career. This move is not without risks, but the winger hopes it will help him demonstrate his worth to Pochettino, thereby bolstering his chances of returning to the first team.

However, getting back into the Blues’ starting eleven won’t be a walk in the park. Chelsea have recently signed Christopher Nkunku, adding to the competition in the attacking positions, with more new signings speculated to be on the horizon.

Chelsea’s Struggles: A Season to Forget

Chelsea, too, have had their share of troubles in the 2022-23 season. Despite a record-breaking transfer spend, the London club finished a disappointing 12th in the league, a mere eight points clear of the relegation zone. They also had an unimpressive run in the domestic and European cup competitions, leading to the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter and the temporary appointment of club legend Frank Lampard.

Mykhailo Mudryk’s story, however, is a small part of the larger narrative of Chelsea’s rocky season. Yet, with the winger’s determination and Chelsea’s new managerial appointment, the club and player both have their eyes firmly set on a redemption story in the 2023-24 season.