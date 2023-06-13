Mbappe to Real Madrid? Star Calls Out ‘LIES’ and ‘FAKE NEWS’

Mbappe Rumour Mill: Unfounded Allegations and Parisian Denials

Poking the PSG Wasp Nest

Kylian Mbappe, French footballing phenomenon and Paris Saint-Germain talisman, today took to Twitter in a stinging rebuke of speculative reports swirling around his possible transfer plans. A flurry of “fake news” and so-called “lies” have besieged the player, as conjecture over his potential departure from PSG has reached a fever pitch.

Yesterday, the footballing world found itself abuzz with news that Mbappe had declined the chance to extend his contract beyond the 2024/2025 season. This purported move by the footballer seems to have sent shockwaves through PSG’s top brass, suggests Fabrizio Romano. Mbappe’s unwillingness to quietly let his clause’s deadline – purportedly August 30 – slip by without public comment is alleged to have triggered significant consternation.

PSG’s Dilemma

The seemingly precarious status of their €180 million asset, Mbappe, has left PSG in an unenviable position. The club reportedly risks losing the French superstar for nothing next summer, and rumour has it that Mbappe may be put up for sale to the highest bidder this transfer window.

MENSONGES…❌

En même temps plus c’est gros plus ça passe. J’ai déjà dis que je vais continuer la saison prochaine au PSG où je suis très heureux. https://t.co/QTsoBQvZKU — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 13, 2023

In an intriguing twist, Le Parisien reported that Mbappe is agitating for an immediate switch to Real Madrid. However, this was met with a curt denial from the striker himself.

Mbappe’s Twitter Rebuttal: ‘All Lies’

“LIES…I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy,” retorted an indignant Mbappe on Twitter.

The player seems more than content with his current situation, making the prospect of an imminent departure seem highly improbable.

While English clubs Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly been monitoring the saga, the prospect of them making a summer swoop for Mbappe seems less than likely. With United’s Qatari takeover still in the works, and the involvement of PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the move could be seen as a tricky proposition.

Future Prospects: Next Summer’s Freedom

Given the financial muscle required to snag Mbappe, it’s doubtful many other European clubs could feasibly bid for his services. The chances of PSG cashing in on their prized asset this year are, at best, slim.

With his contract set to expire next summer, Mbappe will then have the luxury of choice. Given his apparent admiration for Real Madrid, and club president Florentino Perez’s recent comments about a potential 2024 move, Mbappe’s journey could well lead him to the Santiago Bernabeu. But for now, we can only speculate as the ‘Mbappe Transfer Show’ unfolds.