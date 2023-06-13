Emil Forsberg Encourages RB Leipzig to Court Anthony Elanga

United’s Elanga Earmarked by Forsberg for Leipzig Stint

In a candid exchange, Swedish international and RB Leipzig’s stalwart, Emil Forsberg has thrown his support behind his compatriot Anthony Elanga, suggesting that Leipzig would do well to rope in the young Manchester United winger. The recent report from Fotboll Skanalen reveals that Forsberg not only endorses Elanga but also intends to talk to the club’s president about a potential summer transfer.

Forsberg’s Surprising Revelation

‘I will sit down with the president, with Oliver [Mintzlaff], here soon and see what we should do,’ Forsberg confessed to Fotboll Skanalen. ‘We’ll see. Anthony would have been a good fit with us. A young player who wants to get better. We’ll see. It can happen.’

The 21-year-old United forward has been noticeably underutilised by the Red Devils, making only seven starting appearances across all competitions under Erik ten Hag’s leadership.

A Disgruntled Elanga Expresses Frustration

Indeed, Elanga has been vocal about his dissatisfaction, citing his ‘frustration’ over the lack of opportunities at Old Trafford. ‘It is frustrating. You want to play, it’s important. But whether you play or not, it’s up to the coach not me,’ he commented to Aftonbladet in March, adding, ‘I know what he wants me to do and I just keep training hard. When the opportunity comes, I just have to be ready to take it.’

His underwhelming stint has resulted in his valuation dropping to a humble £10 million, making him an intriguing bargain for the right club.

Forsberg and Elanga: A Tandem from the Sweden Squad

With more than 300 appearances for Leipzig and 80 caps for Sweden, Forsberg’s credibility is unshakeable. He has seen Elanga in action while playing for their national team, and his endorsement is a testament to Elanga’s potential.

In the age-old tradition of football, what happens between players usually stays between players. Forsberg respects this, stating, ‘I have spoken to Anthony. But it stays between us. I know Anthony quite well, so it’s quite normal if it were to come up.’

RB Leipzig’s Potential Gain

If Elanga does make the move, it’s not just about RB Leipzig acquiring a promising talent for a potentially undervalued price. The Bundesliga club has a reputation for nurturing and developing young talents into stars – Timo Werner and Naby Keita being prominent examples.

Elanga could indeed follow in their footsteps, honing his skills under a club that might provide him with more opportunities to shine.

In the end, it all boils down to Forsberg’s discussion with the president. Will his persuasive powers convince the club to take a punt on a promising yet underused talent? Only time will tell.