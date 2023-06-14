Brentford Eyeing Wolves’ Nathan Collins to Bolster Defensive Lineup

Bees Buzzing Around Transfer Market

As reported by Adrian Kajumba in The Daily Mail, Brentford F.C., keen on keeping the momentum of their victorious run alive, have reportedly set their sights on Wolverhampton Wanderers’ defender Nathan Collins. Fresh off a fruitful season, the Bees are now investing considerable time in the transfer window, aiming to consolidate their formidable line-up.

Bees Strengthening their Hive

The club have already made significant strides in the transfer market by ensuring Kevin Schade, the dazzling winger, has transitioned his loan into a permanent deal from the Bundesliga’s Freiburg. The club record fee deal underscores Brentford’s determination to create an impactful team for the upcoming season.

Schade is accompanied by his former Freiburg compatriot, goalkeeper Mark Flekken, whose arrival, a reported £11m coup, further evidences the Bees’ commitment to fortifying their squad.

Searching for a New Guardian at the Centre

Manager Thomas Frank, despite these new signings, is far from done. The departure of stalwart Pontus Jansson has left a sizeable gap in the Bees’ defence, and it seems Brentford have found the ideal replacement in the form of Collins.

Having joined Wolves from Burnley the previous summer, Collins is on a contract until June 2027 with an option for a further 12-month extension. However, his fortunes took a slight dip with the advent of Craig Dawson this January, leaving him with only two starts in the club’s last 18 Premier League matches.

This recent downturn does not seem to have deterred Brentford, who reportedly value Collins at around £20m. It remains to be seen how Wolves respond, given their £20.5m outlay to sign him from Burnley, but indications suggest they would be willing to part with Collins to facilitate funding for their summer transfer activities.

From Brentford to the Emerald Isle

Despite his fluctuating club situation, Collins has proven his worth on the international stage. His 11 international caps and a recent call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar speak volumes about his capabilities.

A Goalkeeper’s Farewell?

In a potential departure from Brentford, David Raya seems poised to exit the club this summer. The Spanish international is reportedly caught in the crosshairs of Tottenham Hotspur, marking yet another shift in the Bees’ player dynamics for the new season.

In the grand chessboard of football transfers, Brentford is playing with strategy and foresight. With the potential addition of Collins, they appear to be building a team that’s not only prepared to take on the challenges of the new season, but also equipped to leave a significant mark in the football arena.