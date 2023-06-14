Villa’s £1.7m Deal with Monchi: The Beginning of a New Era

Aston Villa Secure Monchi as Sporting Director, More Signings Loom

Aston Villa Finalise Monchi Deal

Aston Villa’s negotiation prowess recently came to the fore with the finalisation of a deal to bring Sevilla’s Monchi on board as their new Sporting Director. The agreement is subject to a £1.7 million release clause as per Football Insider reports. Aston Villa is soon expected to welcome Monchi, a highly reputable figure in European football, to the Premier League.

Unai Emery Pushes for Monchi

Unai Emery, former Sevilla manager between 2013 and 2016, was instrumental in propelling this move, owing to their successful working history. He played a significant role in Monchi’s signing, highlighting his vision for redefining the club. Despite a three-month notice period at Sevilla, Villa are hopeful of a swift transfer in return for the release clause payment.

Emery’s Vision for Aston Villa

Post Mateu Alemany of Barcelona’s refusal for a move to Villa Park, Emery and the Premier League club shifted their focus towards a reunion with Monchi. Since taking over from Steven Gerrard in November, Emery has not shied away from making radical changes. His leadership helped Aston Villa enter Europe for the first time in 13 years.

Villa Close in on Two Signings

Emery and the club chiefs have been deeply engaged in dialogues about potential player acquisitions. They are reportedly closing in on a deal with Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Another significant signing is expected from Spain, though the identity remains undisclosed. Villa’s recruiting drive is far from over, with the team set to welcome Tielemans from Leicester City from 1st July, upon his contract expiration.

This move marks the beginning of an extensive revamp for Aston Villa’s senior squad this summer. Emery has received the full backing from the club’s ambitious owners, NSWE, led by Nassef Sawiris. There are expectations of more than £150 million being invested in new player signings, reflecting Villa’s lofty ambitions for the upcoming season. With Monchi at the helm as Sporting Director, the club is poised for an exciting future.