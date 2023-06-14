Chelsea’s Masterstroke: Triple Swap to Shake Inter Milan

Chelsea’s Strategic Move: A Triple Trade for Andre Onana

A Bold Approach to Strengthening the Blues’ Goalkeeping Roster

Chelsea have taken a daring leap by expressing their willingness to swap not one, not two, but three of their big-name players for Inter Milan’s illustrious goalkeeper, Andre Onana. The ambitious endeavour, as confirmed by reputable sources at Football Insider, highlights Chelsea’s resolution to fortify their goalkeeping department.

As it stands, the West London giants are looking to make a significant offer between £35-£40 million to secure Onana, Inter’s highly sought-after custodian. While it’s reported that an agreement might be within reach around a £43 million mark, Chelsea could potentially include three star names as part of the deal.

Who are the Players on the Trading Table?

Romelu Lukaku, the robust striker who only returned to Chelsea in 2022 after a stint with Inter, spent the last season back at the Italian club on a loan spell. Alongside Lukaku, Trevoh Chalobah, having started only 18 games this Premier League season, and Kalidou Koulibaly, with a tally of 20 starts, are believed to be part of this colossal swap deal.

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea ready to sell Kepa and Edouard Mendy as they target two replacements https://t.co/zvKrU7O5Mz — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 12, 2023

According to talkSPORT (12 June), Chelsea are also not averse to bids for both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy. These goalkeepers, despite their individual talent, have struggled to establish themselves as Chelsea’s prime choice in recent campaigns. Hence, the prospects of Onana replacing them seems highly probable.

What does Onana bring to Chelsea?

Onana, whose contract with Inter Milan extends until 2027, initially joined the Italian giants in a free transfer from Ajax. He’s played a prominent role for Inter, appearing in 41 matches across all competitions this season, including an impressive 19 clean sheets. Following Inter’s narrow loss to Manchester City in the Champions League final, Onana told the Evening Standard (11 June), he is “so happy” at his current club.

While Onana’s satisfaction at Inter remains, it’s intriguing to see how the developments at Chelsea might influence his future. With this calculated move, the Blues could be on the verge of making an acquisition that significantly alters the face of Premier League football.