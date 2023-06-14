Rodgers Return to Celtic: Impact on Transfer Strategy

Celtic’s Transfer Window Conundrum: An Uncertain Future with a Glimmer of Promise

The Scottish football transfer window is officially upon us. However, for Celtic FC, the limelight isn’t on possible signings or departures. Instead, the priority lies in filling the vacant managerial role left in the wake of Ange Postecoglou’s sudden move to Tottenham Hotspur as per a report in The Scotsman.

Post-Postecoglou Celtic: A Raft without a Rudder

Just three days after leading Celtic to a treble, Postecoglou made an unexpected exit, leaving the Scottish giants navigating through uncertain waters. Amid this managerial void, speculation about potential transfers out of Celtic Park has taken centre stage.

Rumours have swirled about Postecoglou’s potential plans to recruit some familiar faces for his new venture in the Premier League. It’s reported that the Australian might spark a £20m bidding war for prolific striker Kyogo Furuhashi. The Japanese player has drawn attention across Europe, boasting an impressive tally of 34 goals from 53 appearances last season. Reo Hatate, another favourite of Postecoglou, is speculated to be on his radar, possessing qualities for a successful stint in the English top flight.

The Israeli international and Celtic winger, Liel Abada, has reportedly declined a new contract offer, sparking interest from Premier League clubs. Matt O’Riley’s future is also a subject of conjecture, with English and German clubs reportedly monitoring the situation.

Celtic’s Potential Future Under Brendan Rodgers

While player exits remain a concern, the key task for Celtic is the appointment of a new manager. Whoever steps into the role will undoubtedly wish to preserve the core of a squad that has dominated Scottish football in recent times. Yet, they’ll also want to make their own mark with fresh acquisitions.

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly close to making a sensational return to Celtic, which could help retain the current stars while attracting high-quality signings. Rodgers’ previous spell at Celtic was marked by successful signings like Scott Sinclair, Moussa Dembele, and Odsonne Edouard.

If Rodgers reprises his role, Celtic could witness a shift away from the Asian market, favoured by Postecoglou, towards a focus on the English and European markets that align more closely with Rodgers’ track record.

Eyeing the Future: Prospective Celtic Signings

Despite the managerial uncertainty, Celtic continue to be linked with potential recruits. Reports from Norway suggest that the club has set sights on Valarenga’s Odin Thiago Holm. The 20-year-old midfielder has made a significant name for himself in his home country, and Celtic have reportedly placed a £2.25m bid, with FC Copenhagen having an earlier offer turned down.

Celtic find themselves at a critical junction in their history. With a managerial vacuum to fill and a host of transfer rumours flying around, the club’s decisions in the coming weeks will undoubtedly have a profound impact on their future trajectory. The imminent arrival of the new manager, potentially Brendan Rodgers, will set the tone for this new chapter in the Hoops’ illustrious history.