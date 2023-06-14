Transfer Targets for Villa: Sancho and Williams on the Radar

Aston Villa: Torn Between Two Wingers – Sancho vs Williams

Aston Villa find themselves in a tantalising conundrum as they contemplate bolstering their attacking options this summer. The Midlands club van their sights set on two impressive targets: the Manchester United stalwart, Jadon Sancho, and Spanish sensation Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao. It’s a curious duel, with both candidates offering something intriguing for the Villans.

Jadon Sancho: Manchester’s Misfit Looking for a Home

In a revelation according to Football Transfers, Aston Villa has exhibited interest in Jadon Sancho. The England international, since his €85m transfer from Borussia Dortmund, has been something of a puzzle at Old Trafford. Unfortunately, his tepid display in the FA Cup final defeat by Man City marked the nadir of his tenure under Erik Ten Hag.

Now available for a fitting price, Sancho’s tag reads €60m. With such a substantial fee involved, it remains uncertain whether Villa can successfully negotiate a deal for the Manchester United star.

Nico Williams: The Spanish Prodigy Aston Villa Covet

However, there’s another talent that has sparked Villa’s interest. Nico Williams, the rising star from Athletic Bilbao, reportedly holds the coveted spot in Unai Emery’s shopping list. Daily Marca reports suggest that the Spanish prodigy seeks to broaden his career horizons in the Premier League.

Currently tied to San Mames until 2024, the Bilbao winger has a €50m release clause in his contract. Aston Villa seems unfazed by this price tag and is reported to be ready to trigger it for their priority target. Williams’ impressive track record of 6 goals and 4 assists from 36 La Liga appearances in 2022-23 speaks volumes about his potential.

An Illustrious Summer for the Villans

This summer has seen Villa actively pursuing numerous high-profile names. Earlier, Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio had caught their attention. However, the Spanish midfielder seems set for a free transfer to PSG.

Villa have already made headlines with the acquisition of former Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer. Whether they land Sancho or Williams, one thing is clear: Villa are determined to make their mark in the transfer market.