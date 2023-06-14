Real Madrid Welcome Jude Bellingham in Record-Breaking Deal

Jude Bellingham: From Dortmund to Real Madrid, Journey of a Rising Star

England’s Midfield Maestro Moves to Madrid

Jude Bellingham, has penned a six-year contract with Spanish football titans, Real Madrid. The 19-year-old makes his move from Borussia Dortmund in an impressive deal worth €103m (£88.5m) upfront, which, considering potential add-ons, could escalate to €133.9m (£115m).

The move will see Bellingham unveiled as the latest star in the Real Madrid firmament at a ceremony slated for Thursday according to BBC

Bellingham, a beloved figure at Dortmund, expressed his gratitude and sentiment in a poignant farewell message:

“Thank you to everyone at BVB [Dortmund] and to the fans for everything over the past three years. It’s been an honour to wear your jersey so many times, in big and small moments. Even though I look forward to my next destination, I will never forget the journey there. Once a Borusse, always a Borusse. All the best for the future.”

Bellingham’s Rise: From Birmingham to Borussia and Beyond

Bellingham, who initiated his professional journey at Birmingham City, has garnered commendations, notably as one of England’s top performers at the previous World Cup and the Bundesliga’s player of the season. His contributions were instrumental in Dortmund’s nail-biting chase for their first league title in 11 years, which they narrowly missed on the final day.

The Real Madrid deal now renders Bellingham the second-most expensive English footballer, just behind Manchester City’s Jack Grealish. Moreover, he also ranks as Real Madrid’s second-most costly acquisition after Eden Hazard, and the third-most expensive teenager in football’s illustrious history.

Bellingham’s time at Dortmund is remarkable, with the highlight being the moment he wore the captain’s armband last October, becoming the club’s youngest captain at the tender age of 19. He leaves Dortmund with an impressive record of 14 goals and seven assists from 42 appearances in the 2022-23 season.

Dortmund’s chief executive, Hans-Joachim Watzke, applauded Bellingham’s impact at the club, saying:

“We thank Jude for three years of passion for Borussia Dortmund. It was a fantastic time together.”

Watzke also acknowledged Real Madrid for their fair and constructive discussions.

The Road Ahead: Bellingham and England

Bellingham’s transfer will reap benefits for his former club, Birmingham, who are set to receive a substantial sum due to a sell-on clause incorporated in his initial deal with Dortmund.

As the dust settles on his move, Bellingham finds himself in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. However, an ongoing recovery from injury will prevent him from taking to the field, and instead, he’ll continue his rehabilitation within the England set-up.