Transfer Tussle: Arsenal to Test Chelsea’s Resolve This Summer

Arsenal’s Chase for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz

David Ornstein of The Athletic, has reported that Arsenal have unleashed their charm offensive to capture Chelsea forward, Kai Havertz. The North London outfit seem to have a serious interest in the German sensation and are rigorously pursuing their goal. Though still in its early stages, the chase has gained significant momentum in recent days.

Chelsea at Crossroads: Havertz’s Future

Chelsea face a peculiar dilemma. The London Blues ideally would ideally want to extend Havertz’s contract, due to expire in two years, or strike a profitable deal. However, Chelsea, harbouring the faith in the German’s potential, is hopeful that he could find his groove again under their new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino.

One thing remains crystal clear, though – should a suitable offer be tabled that would make everyone smile, there’s a significant chance of Kai Havertz swapping blue for red.

Chelsea’s Transfer Strategy

It is widely reported that Chelsea need to streamline their squad to balance past expenditures and accumulate funds for this transfer window. The 24-year-old German, who featured predominantly as a striker last season, could help Chelsea rake in the needed capital. Despite a challenging season, Havertz managed nine goals in 47 appearances, demonstrating his potential even under pressure.

Chelsea roped in Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen three years ago in a hefty £90million deal. He has since made 139 appearances, netted 32 goals, and contributed 15 assists. These numbers underscore his ability to impact games and would certainly be an asset to any team that manages to secure his services.

The Gunners’ Masterplan: Aiming for Rice and Havertz

Alongside their pursuit of Havertz, Arsenal is also planning a swoop for West Ham United’s Declan Rice. Positive discussions have been taking place, and it appears a bid could soon be lodged. The Gunners aim to finalise their endeavours before the first week of July when Mikel Arteta’s troops return from their summer break.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has leaned towards a 4-3-3 formation over the past seasons. How would Havertz fit into that system? Given Havertz’s versatility to fill multiple roles in the frontline, his addition could provide Arteta with a viable alternative to Gabriel Jesus.

Rice’s performance in the 2022-23 season has been instrumental in increasing his market value. The player has emerged as a leader, improving team morale during tough times and equalling his goals and assists record from the previous season. His commitment to West Ham is undeniable, applauding fans at the end of the season, earning him the Player of the Year accolade.

Rice’s exceptional ability to disrupt opposition attacks has put him in the spotlight. He has an uncanny knack for winning back the ball and transitioning into attack mode swiftly. His anticipation, timing, and decision-making skills are praiseworthy, making him a vital cog in West Ham’s 4-3-2-1 formation.

In conclusion, Arsenal’s pursuit of Havertz and Rice could signal a significant shift in the Premier League’s dynamics. Only time will tell if these North London pursuits turn into successful captures.