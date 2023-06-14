Rodgers on the Brink of Epic Celtic Return

A Prodigious Return Beckons: Brendan Rodgers Hot Favourite for Celtic Reunion

As reported by BBC Sport, it appears that a beacon of hope might be making its way back to the emerald terrains of Celtic Park. Brendan Rodgers, the 50-year-old Northern Irishman is potentially making a comeback.

The Scottish giants, basking in their recent victory streak, are in the latter stages of discussions with Rodgers. The air is buzzing with anticipation, but a firm agreement is yet to see the light of day. Celtic have dipped their toes into other waters, assessing alternate managerial possibilities. However, Rodgers remains their primary target.

Filling the Void Left by Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou, the architect behind Celtic’s recent triumphs, made a startling exit this summer to join the Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur. With his departure, the task at hand is to find a fitting successor.

The Northern Irishman, dismissed by Leicester City in April preceding their unfortunate Premier League relegation, has had a rich history with Celtic. Rodgers’ previous tenure at the club, stretching from 2016 to 2019, was adorned with seven consecutive domestic titles, an unbeaten first season, and back-to-back trebles.

Rodgers’ abrupt departure to join Leicester midway through the 2018-19 season, however, saw some Celtic faithful question his commitment, with banners proclaiming his perceived lack of loyalty.

Remembering Rodgers’ Foxes Stint

Despite the controversy, Rodgers, a self-professed lifelong Celtic supporter, spent four commendable years at Leicester. Under his leadership, the Foxes tasted their maiden FA Cup final victory and even made it to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League. As his second stint with Celtic looms, one cannot help but anticipate what magic Rodgers might bring this time around.