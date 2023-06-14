Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Rodgers on the Brink of Epic Celtic Return

By Tyrone Johnson
Photo: IMAGO

A Prodigious Return Beckons: Brendan Rodgers Hot Favourite for Celtic Reunion

As reported by BBC Sport, it appears that a beacon of hope might be making its way back to the emerald terrains of Celtic Park. Brendan Rodgers, the 50-year-old Northern Irishman is potentially making a comeback.

The Scottish giants, basking in their recent victory streak, are in the latter stages of discussions with Rodgers. The air is buzzing with anticipation, but a firm agreement is yet to see the light of day. Celtic have dipped their toes into other waters, assessing alternate managerial possibilities. However, Rodgers remains their primary target.

Photo: IMAGO

Filling the Void Left by Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou, the architect behind Celtic’s recent triumphs, made a startling exit this summer to join the Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur. With his departure, the task at hand is to find a fitting successor.

The Northern Irishman, dismissed by Leicester City in April preceding their unfortunate Premier League relegation, has had a rich history with Celtic. Rodgers’ previous tenure at the club, stretching from 2016 to 2019, was adorned with seven consecutive domestic titles, an unbeaten first season, and back-to-back trebles.

Rodgers’ abrupt departure to join Leicester midway through the 2018-19 season, however, saw some Celtic faithful question his commitment, with banners proclaiming his perceived lack of loyalty.

Remembering Rodgers’ Foxes Stint

Despite the controversy, Rodgers, a self-professed lifelong Celtic supporter, spent four commendable years at Leicester. Under his leadership, the Foxes tasted their maiden FA Cup final victory and even made it to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League. As his second stint with Celtic looms, one cannot help but anticipate what magic Rodgers might bring this time around.

Tyrone Johnson
