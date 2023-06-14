Bid Rejected: Man United’s Low-ball Bid for Premier League Star

Mason Mount: The Battle of Valuations

In the arena of football transfers, a whiff of a move can create waves, and that’s precisely what’s happening with Mason Mount. Manchester United’s interest in the Chelsea midfielder has caused quite a stir in the football world, and it’s clear that the saga is far from over.

The £40m Gambit

Manchester United’s opening salvo, a £40m bid for Mount, was promptly dismissed by Chelsea. The Blues’ reaction reflects a sizeable gap in valuations between the two football giants, according to reports by Dharmesh Sheth from Sky Sports. The Red Devils, while eager to add Mount to their ranks, are not prepared to be drawn into a bidding war. They have a clear price in mind for the 24-year-old and have reportedly indicated that they won’t be browbeaten into overpaying for the Chelsea academy graduate.

Contract Complications

Mount’s situation at Stamford Bridge is increasingly precarious, with only one year left on his contract. As the sands of time dwindle down, there’s an ever-growing belief that he might be eyeing a move to Old Trafford. However, Manchester United, ever-pragmatic, have a contingency plan, with players like Brighton’s Moises Caicedo on their radar, should the move for Mount not materialise.

United’s Broadening Horizons

United’s interest isn’t just limited to Mount and Caicedo. West Ham’s skipper Declan Rice is also on their wishlist, with the expectation that he will leave the Hammers this summer. However, the financial aspect of their summer dealings will hinge largely on their sales, as well as the unfolding takeover process.

A striker is at the top of United’s shopping list, but with Harry Kane seemingly off the table, they’re also exploring other options, such as Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.

United’s search isn’t limited to the midfield and striking options; they’re also on the lookout for a central defender. Napoli’s Min-Jae Kim and Monaco’s Axel Disasi are said to be on United’s radar, with the latter reportedly keen on making the move.

Chelsea’s Mounting Problem?

Chelsea find themselves in a precarious position regarding Mason Mount’s situation. “There’s a considerable gap in the valuations between the two clubs,” says Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News. If Chelsea continue to play hardball with their demands, they risk losing Mount for nothing next summer.

As Sheth explains, “If Mount then doesn’t sign a new contract at Chelsea, then he could leave for free next summer and can even sign a pre-contract agreement with a club abroad in six months.”

A bidding war would have been beneficial for Chelsea. However, with the player leaning towards United and no other clubs showing concrete interest, that scenario seems unlikely.

“We were thinking whether £55m is as far as United are willing to go to and Chelsea are wanting £70m – but this is starting at £40m,” Sheth elaborates. This figure suggests that United’s final offer might not stretch beyond the £50m-£55m range, leaving Chelsea in a tricky spot if they continue rejecting these bids.

Only time will reveal how this saga unfolds, but for now, Mason Mount and Chelsea find themselves at a crucial crossroads.