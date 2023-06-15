Bournemouth’s Rekindled Pursuit of Justin Kluivert

Cherries’ Ambition Illuminated by Kluivert Interest

Coming off a promising first season back in the Premier League, Bournemouth have shown their ambitious intent by reigniting interest in Roma forward Justin Kluivert, as reported by Simon Jones of The Daily Mail.

Kluivert, who spent last season on loan with La Liga side Valencia, has emerged as a priority target for Bournemouth this summer. It’s a renewed pursuit, the earlier move being thwarted due to work permit complications surrounding the Netherlands international.

Kluivert’s Valuable Performance in Spain

In Spain, the 24-year-old winger showcased his abilities, netting six goals and chalking up an assist from 26 appearances. His dynamic display in La Liga is believed to have piqued the interest of Gary O’Neil’s side, enough to instigate a renewed attempt to secure his services.

The Earlier Stumbling Block

Earlier in the year, Bournemouth had initially shown strong interest in acquiring Kluivert, only for their aspirations to be dampened by unforeseen work permit issues.

The upcoming alterations in the rules concerning the signing of overseas players, however, might tilt the scales in Bournemouth’s favour in their renewed pursuit of Kluivert. The expected change could possibly alleviate the hitherto problematic work permit issues.

Kluivert’s Journey with Roma

Kluivert, son of the legendary Patrick Kluivert, has been with Roma since 2018. Over the course of 68 appearances for the Giallorossi, he has made a tangible impact, contributing nine goals and ten assists.

Despite his limited outings with the Netherlands’ first team – just two caps to his name – Kluivert is undoubtedly a talent brimming with potential.

Bournemouth’s Eyes on the Future

Bournemouth’s interest in Kluivert is a clear statement of intent. The Cherries are aiming high, and securing a player of Kluivert’s calibre could significantly bolster their squad for the forthcoming season.

By leveraging the impending changes in overseas player acquisition rules, Bournemouth might finally manage to bring this Netherlands international to the Vitality Stadium. And, in doing so, they would acquire a talented asset to reinforce their ambitions of becoming a stable presence in the Premier League.