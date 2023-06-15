Havertz Deal: Arsenal Eager, Chelsea Hesitant

The Havertz Chase: Arsenal’s Pursuit Intensifies, Chelsea Holds Cards

A Race for Havertz’s Signature

Arsenal’s quest to land Kai Havertz intensifies as Mikel Arteta seems to have finally found the gem he’s been searching for. The German international, whose illustrious skills have caught the eyes of many, is now at the centre of a fierce tussle between Arsenal and Chelsea. Despite his failure to hit the heights of expectations at Stamford Bridge, the 24-year-old still holds an enchanting appeal.

Havertz’s journey so far is intriguing. Initially, there were whispers of Real Madrid eyeing him as the heir to Karim Benzema. Now, though, the wind seems to have shifted directions with Arsenal emerging as the front-runners.

“This is a deal that all parties want to get done – including Chelsea.” The Blues are feeling the heat to make sales before adding fresh blood to their ranks. With manager Mauricio Pochettino putting the pressure on, it’s no surprise that Havertz is tipped to exit.

Arsenal and Havertz: A Match in the Making?

Havertz’s heart appears to be set on the Gunners, and likewise, Arsenal seem to be smitten. As an insider suggests, “Havertz, meanwhile, wants Arsenal and as reported elsewhere, Arsenal want Havertz.” Jorginho, the ex-Chelsea midfielder, has been whispering sweet nothings about the Emirates to Havertz.

Sealed Agreement, But Hurdles Remain

Football Transfers has it on good authority that personal terms have been ironed out between Havertz and Arsenal. However, there’s an obstacle – the substantial £15m gap in valuations between the North London club and Chelsea.

Chelsea’s stance is clear – they’re seeking roughly £70m for Havertz.

Arteta’s Long-standing Admiration

The Arsenal gaffer’s infatuation with Havertz is no secret. Arteta firmly believes that Havertz’s dexterity, which permits him to dominate both wide-right and central positions, is the catalyst Arsenal needs.

He’s viewed as the talisman who can alleviate the strain on Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka. This isn’t a newfound crush, as Arteta’s longing gaze has followed Havertz since his Bayer Leverkusen days.

A Nail-biting Climax Awaits

With a contract in place, Arsenal is pushing against the tide to clinch this deal, while simultaneously fortifying their midfield. Havertz could be a game-changer, but it remains to be seen if Arsenal can triumph over the £15m chasm separating them from their coveted prize.