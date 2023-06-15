Newcastle United Target Young Prodigy Amidst European Interest

Rising Star Desire Doue: The Latest £12m Prodigy Catching Newcastle United’s Eye

There’s a fresh name on the lips of football scouts across Europe, and it’s an 18-year-old midfielder who’s been turning heads in the French Ligue 1. His name is Desire Doue. Known for his speedy, attacking prowess on the pitch, Doue’s style has caught the attention of numerous top-tier clubs, including Newcastle United. This talented young player, seen as raw but prodigious by the scouting community, now stands in the middle of a high-stakes recruitment battle.

A Flourishing Talent from Stade Rennais

Born and bred in the football-rich Stade Rennais, Doue has been touted as the latest home-grown talent to come out of a club that has already given us the likes of Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga. Displaying versatility in his style of play, Doue can operate as a central midfielder, a right-winger, or command the influential No. 10 role.

The young midfielder’s performances on both domestic and European fronts, including the Europa League, have proven instrumental in his meteoric rise. He not only broke through in his debut season but also became Stade Rennais’ youngest scorer in the Europa League and the first player born in 2005 to score in any of the five major European leagues.

Newcastle United’s Interest: A Strategic Move?

Newcastle United’s recruitment strategy, targeting some of the best young talent in Europe, appears to be honing in on Doue. The club, along with other European giants such as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, has been drawn to this rising star and his £12m valuation. Newcastle’s interest in the 18-year-old prodigy was confirmed by Doue’s agent and former Manchester United defender, Mikael Silvestre, during an interview with iNews.

Silvestre divulged, “I know Newcastle came to watch him and were in touch with us. Like a lot of clubs in Europe when they scout, they come and try and speak to the entourage and get a feeling and try to understand what the situation is.”

A Balancing Act: Football and Academics

An interesting aspect of Doue’s journey is his concurrent commitment to his academic pursuits alongside his footballing career. While he has been navigating a breakthrough season on the pitch, he’s also been attending school and preparing for his Baccalaureat, a French academic qualification.

Silvestre noted the uniqueness of Doue’s situation, saying, “Unlike other players he had to wake up early in the morning to go to school and he managed that well.”

Stade Rennais’ Stance and Doue’s Future

Silvestre shared that Stade Rennais has no intention of parting ways with their young starlet this summer, who remains under contract until 2025. Despite interest from “big clubs from all over Europe,” no firm decision has been made on Doue’s future.

Whatever the outcome, the future looks promising for this talented teenager. As he continues to balance his academic pursuits with his burgeoning football career, all eyes will be on Desire Doue and where he might end up next.