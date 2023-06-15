Spurs, Man United Locked in Raya Transfer Chase

Raya in the Spotlight: The Battle Between Spurs and Manchester United

The Raya Saga Takes Shape

Goalkeeper David Raya has been setting the pitch alight with his exemplary performance for Brentford. Now, it seems the football gods are stirring the pot as both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United express keen interest in the Spaniard. While Spurs seemed to have had an early lead in this chase, Manchester United remain very much in the game.

Tottenham: A Reluctant Suitor?

Raya’s scintillating display between the sticks hasn’t gone unnoticed by the North London club. However, there is a catch – Spurs appear hesitant to match Brentford’s lofty asking price. Brentford’s head coach, Thomas Frank, has made it abundantly clear that Raya won’t come cheap. “David has been amazing for us,” said Frank. “He has done fantastic. I think he is one of the best goalkeepers in this league right now. He is one of the captains. He is leading with his performances and behaviour every day. He must be worth at least £40m. If he had three years it would be £70m.”

This sum seems to be giving Spurs a moment of pause. With a new head coach in Ange Postecoglou and Hugo Lloris hinting at his departure by saying it’s the “end of an era” for him at Spurs, Tottenham’s hesitation could provide a window of opportunity for others.

Manchester United: Silent, But Deadly?

While Spurs grapple with the decision, Manchester United has not been idle. The Red Devils have had their eyes on Raya for quite some time, even amidst the uncertainties surrounding David De Gea’s future at Old Trafford. Although their primary focus seems to be bolstering the attack and midfield, United’s Erik ten Hag is also looking to recruit a goalkeeper with a deft touch in possession.

The Telegraph reports that Manchester United’s admiration for Raya, who only has a year left on his Brentford contract, remains unwavering. Given this, any delay by Spurs might just be the opening that United is looking for.

A Brentford Shakeup on the Horizon

In the meantime, Brentford has been proactive. They have signed Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Freiburg and turned Kevin Schade’s loan spell into a permanent deal. This could indicate their preparation for a life beyond Raya.

Final Whistle

As the summer transfer window heats up, all eyes will be on where David Raya’s future lies. Will it be the allure of playing in North London with Spurs, or will the charm of the Red Devils be too much to resist? Only time will tell. But for now, as reported by The Telegraph, Spurs remain in pole position, with Manchester United lurking close behind.