Birmingham Reaps Rewards from Bellingham’s Transfer

Jude Bellingham: A Windfall for Birmingham City from the Star’s Real Madrid Move

A Championship Boon

Jude Bellingham, the prodigious English talent, who started turning heads while at Birmingham City, has secured a colossal £88 million transfer to Real Madrid. This monumental deal promises to benefit not only the young star but also Birmingham City, which stands to pocket a nifty sum in excess of £6 million revealed The Times.

Bellingham, just 19, and now a sensational addition to the La Liga giants, has inked a six-year contract at the Santiago Bernabéu.

A Slice of the Pie for Birmingham

This financial boon is courtesy of a savvy 10% sell-on clause orchestrated by Birmingham City during Bellingham’s transfer to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, for around £25 million. The clause is activated due to the profits reaped by the Bundesliga outfit from this sale.

It’s worth noting that Birmingham declared a pre-tax loss of £24.8 million in their latest financial records. Therefore, the influx from Bellingham’s move will undoubtedly be cherished as the club aspires to abide by EFL Financial Fair Play regulations.

A Bellingham Legacy

Furthermore, there’s a buzz in the Bellingham family, as Jude’s younger brother, Jobe Bellingham, has sealed a move to Sunderland following 26 appearances for Birmingham City. His transfer fee remains undisclosed but will boost the coffers.

Jude’s journey has been remarkable. A product of the Birmingham City academy, he made his debut aged just 16. To honor his impact and versatility – highlighted by his ability to play as a defensive or attacking midfielder – Birmingham City retired his No. 22 shirt upon his departure.

Real Madrid: A New Era Beckons for Bellingham

Real Madrid could potentially fork out more, with add-ons possibly pushing the transfer fee to £115 million. It’s an exhilarating chapter for Jude Bellingham and an indication of his immense talent.