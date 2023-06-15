£100m Deal: Arsenal’s Bid Rejected, Man City Lurking

Arsenal and West Ham in Transfer Tussle over Declan Rice

The Gunners’ Opening Salvo Falls Short

West Ham United have shrugged off an initial bid from Arsenal for their inspirational skipper, Declan Rice. The opening offer from the Gunners, as reported by BBC Sport, was a far cry from the colossal £100m demand set by the Hammers.

Rumour has it that Arsenal, looking to bolster their squad in the upcoming transfer window, had shown readiness to meet West Ham’s bold valuation for the England international. However, their maiden bid was remarkably lower than the projected value, leading to an emphatic rejection from the Hammers.

Manchester City Eyeing a Possible Move for Rice

While Arsenal’s first attempt proved futile, it appears they aren’t the only Premier League titan courting Rice. The Athletic reports that Manchester City are also ‘actively exploring an approach of their own’ for the coveted midfielder, although no official bid has been placed thus far.

The Future of Rice at West Ham

After leading the Hammers to victory against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League, West Ham chairman David Sullivan admitted that he anticipates the midfielder’s departure this summer. The 24-year-old’s exit was anticipated as part of an agreement made last year.

Sullivan, in his discussion with talkSPORT, said:

‘We gave the promise last summer that if he gave us his all, we would let him leave the club. It’s a fair and proper thing to do.’

He then elucidated, ‘West Ham is a very proper club, and we do things in a proper way. At the same time, we don’t want some club having us over and a replacement is going to cost 50 to 60 million and they’re not going to be as good as him.’

Declan Rice – Loyalty or Ambition?

Rice has just one year remaining on his West Ham contract, with the option to extend till 2025, leaving the club in a commanding position to extract a hefty fee. However, Sullivan confirmed that Rice declined a lucrative offer, indicating his desire to seek pastures new.

Sullivan told talkSPORT:

‘We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can’t ask for a man who has committed more to us this season.’

He went on to say, ‘We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago. He turned it down. It’s cost him £10million to stay at West Ham in that time (in lost wages). And he wants to go. You can’t keep a player who doesn’t want to be there.’

The summer of 2023 will undeniably be an intriguing period in the career of Declan Rice, as he holds the keys to the biggest transfer saga involving Arsenal, West Ham, and possibly Manchester City. Only time will tell where this promising midfielder will ply his trade next.