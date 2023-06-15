Football Mourns the Loss of Gordon McQueen

Gordon McQueen: Man United Legend Remembered

The curtains have been drawn on the life of Gordon McQueen, a towering figure in the realms of Scottish, Leeds United, and Manchester United football. The former defender has passed away at the age of 70, with dementia cited as the pervasive demon in his later years, as reported by the BBC.

From Scotland to Leeds United: Legacy

McQueen kicked off his playing career at St Mirren, later sold to Leeds United. His contribution to the club culminated in their 1974 English League title victory. His resume also features a successful stint at Manchester United, where he helped secure the FA Cup in 1983.

The defender’s international career with Scotland, punctuated by 30 appearances, should have been highlighted by the 1978 World Cup. An unfortunate injury, however, denied him this opportunity. Post-retirement, McQueen’s charisma earned him recognition as a pundit, prior to his battle with larynx cancer in 2011.

McQueen’s diagnosis of dementia came to light in 2021. The news elicited his desire to have “footballers of today’s generation to know there may be risks with persistent heading of the ball”.

Football Giant and Family Man

The bereaved family described McQueen as the “absolute heart and soul of every occasion”. They cherished his vivacious character and expressed gratitude towards the Herriot Hospice Homecare, Marie Curie team, and Head for Change for their tremendous support and care during their time of need.

Tribute To National Hero

McQueen’s Scottish debut came against Belgium in 1974, with the national team, his defining moments include a header that clinched a 2-1 victory over England at Wembley, sparking a memorable pitch invasion by the Tartan Army.

His most renowned feat was helping Leeds United reach the 1975 European Cup final, despite being suspended for the final clash against Bayern Munich. McQueen’s contribution to Manchester United was not limited to defence, he scored in the heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Arsenal in the 1979 FA Cup final.

McQueen’s playing career spanned 77 appearances for St Mirren, 172 for Leeds United, and 229 for Manchester United. Upon leaving Old Trafford, he had a short run with Seiko in Hong Kong before transitioning to coaching.

After a brief managerial stint at Airdrieonians, McQueen reunited with former Man Utd teammate Bryan Robson at Middlesbrough, taking up roles as reserve-team coach, first-team coach, and scout, whilst maintaining a presence in television as a pundit.

Irreplaceable

Bryan Robson commemorated McQueen’s charisma and indomitable spirit, hailing him as “a defender who could contribute as much in attack as he did in defence”, and “a brilliant person with a huge heart”. Lou Macari, who played alongside McQueen for both Scotland and Man Utd, lamented the loss of the “biggest character in football”, whose wife, Yvonne, he praised as a “24/7 warrior” for her husband.

McQueen lived life to the fullest. A true entertainer, a dedicated family man, and a distinguished football legend – his legacy lives on, his impact on the beautiful game unforgettable.