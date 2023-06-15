Boyhood Blue On Verge of Leaving Everton

Tom Davies Contemplates Everton Exit: A Potential Blow for Sean Dyche

Everton’s own Tom Davies is teetering on the brink of a significant decision. Despite being offered new terms by his childhood club, Davies could potentially decline, spurred by the allure of increased playtime.

Davies’ Dilemma

The home-grown talent is poised for pivotal discussions about his future at Everton. Although his contract is due to lapse soon, interest from rival clubs, including those from the Premier League and Championship, is bubbling. While Everton may strive to reach a compromise that assures Davies a decent amount of field time in the upcoming season, the uncertainty of his future hangs heavy, according to Football Transfers.

Under Sean Dyche, Davies has largely been restricted to the bench, courtesy of a nagging injury. The consensus, as it stands, is that the academy product may be about to bid adieu to Everton this month.

Everton’s Off-season Uncertainties

Davies’ possible departure comes amidst other hurdles for the Merseyside club. Their chase for a Mainz left-back hit a stumbling block as the player seems swayed by offers from Germany and Spain, despite earlier promising conversations with Everton.

Squad Overhaul Under Dyche

Everton’s strategy for the new season also involves renewing contracts and seeking fresh faces. Andy Lonergan, the third-choice goalkeeper, has been granted an extension, whereas Asmir Begovich, Andros Townsend, and Yerry Mina have parted ways with the club. Isaac Price, a promising young midfielder, is set to join Standard Liege, refusing a new deal from Everton.

Kevin Thelwell, Everton’s director of football, shared:

“We wish all of them the best with the next chapters in their careers. We have also offered new contracts to players and we will continue talking with them as we look to build a competitive squad for Sean Dyche and his staff.”

Facing the potential loss of a dedicated player like Tom Davies, Dyche would need to strategize effectively to keep the team from plunging into a relegation scramble. With transfers and negotiations still in full swing, the complexion of Everton’s squad for the forthcoming season remains a watchful suspense.