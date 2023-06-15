Ireland’s Young Prodigy Courted by Premier League Clubs

Premier League Eyes on Ireland’s Bright Spark, Will Smallbone

Premier League and Championship clubs have taken notice of Southampton midfielder, Will Smallbone, following his impressive loan spell with Stoke City last season, as reported by Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers.

Will Smallbone: A Rising Star

Smallbone, 23, has been particularly impressive for Ireland recently, playing a key role in the country’s 3-2 victory over Latvia. His performance, both in the domestic and international arenas, has not gone unnoticed. Bournemouth, along with two anonymous Premier League entities, and Championship sides Hull City and Sunderland, are rumoured to be monitoring the midfielder with keen interest.

A Showcase of Talent in the Euro Qualifiers

Smallbone’s continued international exposure in the upcoming Euro Qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar will likely attract additional Premier League interest. The Irish midfielder’s displays at the international level could potentially accelerate transfer proceedings.

A Strong Comeback After Injury

The midfielder’s tenacity is commendable. After enduring a major setback due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Smallbone bounced back to become a cornerstone player for Stoke City last season. Stoke City, where he earned third place in the fans’ player of the year voting, are understandably interested in securing his services again.

High Performance in the Championship

With a total of eight goal contributions during the last Championship season, Smallbone stood out as one of the league’s top performers. His remarkable ability to cover ground in a game is one of the primary factors contributing to his elevated status.

Alex Neil, Stoke City’s manager, was full of praise for Smallbone in February. Neil expressed to Stoke-on-Trent Live, “I think Will Smallbone, in my opinion, is a completely underrated player. If you look at what Will brings to the team, his legs are to die for. He’s unbelievable in terms of the amount of ground he covers in a game. When he’s not there is when you recognise it the most.”

Neil further added, “Will, generally, in any training session or any game, churns out the most distance compared to anyone on a regular basis. Also technically, I think his understanding of pressing and jumping and locking things on is excellent.”

The Future for Smallbone in the Premier League

The future for Smallbone seems bright with several Premier League and Championship clubs vying for his services. As he continues to display his talent on the international stage, the Southampton midfielder is all set to become a hot property in this transfer window.