Rangers’ Role Refused: Bocanegra Stays Stateside

Carlos Bocanegra Abandons Pursuit of Rangers Role: An Insight

Peter O’Rourke of Football Insider brings to light an interesting development in the hunt for a new director of football at Rangers, with former USA international Carlos Bocanegra removing himself from the selection process.

Bocanegra’s Withdrawal Post-Interview

After a promising interview for the director of football role at Rangers, Atlanta United’s technical director, the 44-year-old Carlos Bocanegra, has chosen to withdraw his candidacy, as per inside sources.

Bocanegra was being considered as a potential replacement for Ross Wilson, who left the prestigious position at Ibrox in April to join Nottingham Forest, a Premier League side.

Preferring Home Turf

Rangers’ former defender Bocanegra, who notably spent two years of his career at Ibrox between 2011 and 2013, is seemingly content with his current role at Atlanta, opting to remain with the MLS franchise rather than return to Glasgow.

Rangers must now forge ahead in their quest for a new director of football, with Bocanegra’s exit leaving a void in the line-up of candidates.

Reminiscing Bocanegra’s Time at Rangers

As a player for Rangers, Bocanegra made a commendable 41 appearances for the club, scored three goals and provided two assists during his two-year tenure. Post Rangers, his career saw stints at Fulham, Chicago Fire, and Stade Rennais before finally bidding adieu to his playing days in 2014.

Atlanta’s Rise with Bocanegra

Transitioning into an administrative role, Bocanegra took up directorial responsibilities at Atlanta in 2015, a mere year after hanging up his boots. His contributions to the club have been significant, with the MLS franchise securing the MLS Cup in 2018 and the US Open Cup and the Campeones Cup in 2019 under his guidance.

Joining Atlanta shortly after its inception as an MLS side, Bocanegra’s strategic role proved instrumental in propelling the club to MLS champions’ status.

In recognition of his impact, Atlanta United further extended his contract in 2017, augmenting his responsibilities by bestowing upon him the title of Vice President. This well-deserved promotion showcases his integral role in the club’s achievements and growth.

With Bocanegra’s decision to stay put in the United States, Rangers’ pursuit of a director of football continues, and the football world eagerly awaits to see who will step into the role next.