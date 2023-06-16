Newcastle in Strong Position to Sign Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney

Newcastle Leads the Charge for Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney

According to Fraser Fletcher of Football Insider, Newcastle United are forging ahead in the pursuit of Kieran Tierney, with Arsenal girding themselves for the inevitable bids expected in the forthcoming weeks.

Newcastle’s Tenacity Could Pay Off

Newcastle’s steadfast determination to acquire Tierney appears to be bearing fruit as they hold onto their pole position in the race for the 26-year-old defender. The north-east giants appeal to Tierney, who reportedly sees a move to Newcastle as a chance to relocate closer to his home.

The anticipation builds as a formal offer from Newcastle is expected by the month’s end. The first half of July will likely prove crucial in shaping the timeline of when the Scotland international will be seen donning the Magpies’ colours.

Tierney Tops Newcastle’s Shortlist

Newcastle’s manager, Eddie Howe, has identified strengthening his left-back as a priority. Tierney, a former Celtic star, tops Newcastle’s wish list, but Borna Sosa is also reportedly on the radar. Newcastle’s keen interest in Tierney was first revealed by Football Insider in February, underlining the Scot’s continued relevance in their strategic game plans.

In the event of a failure to secure Tierney, Aston Villa and Man City are reportedly monitoring the situation, poised to swoop in.

A Fresh Start for Tierney

Tierney is rumoured to be contemplating a new chapter after spending four years at The Emirates. With the squad expanding, his opportunities for playtime have been dwindling. This, coupled with the introduction of Aleksandr Zinchenko into the team last summer, has seen Tierney’s position as the first-choice left-back compromised. His injury-riddled season has further complicated matters.

Notably, Man City have also been keeping a close watch on Tierney, potentially looking to bolster their full back ranks with his inclusion. A possible deal involving Tierney and Cancelo is also rumoured to be on the table.

Tierney’s Arsenal Journey

Arsenal roped in Tierney from Celtic in 2019, securing him on a deal until June 2026. The £25 million signing has since made 123 appearances for Arsenal, while also earning 37 full caps representing Scotland at the international level. As the race for Tierney heats up, the future promises an interesting journey for the Scottish defender.