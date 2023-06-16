Arsenal v Man City: The Tug of War for a Premier League Ace

The Transfer Saga Continues: Declan Rice in the Centre of Premier League Giants

West Ham’s shining star Declan Rice finds himself at the heart of an intensifying transfer whirlwind, with Arsenal and Manchester City said to be leading the pack of interested Premier League clubs. A tug-of-war is shaping up over the English midfield dynamo, as reported by Sam Dean in The Telegraph.

Arsenal’s Stance on Rice

For Arsenal, securing Rice’s signature has become a principal goal for the transfer window. Eager to strengthen their midfield ahead of the pre-season, the north Londoners have displayed their intent by advancing with an opening bid. The club’s proposal, however, fell short of West Ham’s expectations and was subsequently turned down. The Hammers were initially eyeing a figure in the excess of £100 million, inclusive of add-ons, whereas Arsenal’s proposition was closer to £90 million.

Manchester City Thrown in the Mix

Arsenal’s primary summer transfer plan could be on the brink of disruption with Manchester City now expressing their interest in the West Ham captain. This move could not only elevate Rice’s market price but also jeopardise the Gunners’ attempt to sign him.

Arsenal’s pursuit of the 24-year-old has been consistent over the past months. Confidence has remained high within the club about bringing him to Emirates Stadium. However, the entry of the Premier League champions into the race could tip the scales away from their favour.

West Ham’s Viewpoint and Potential Suitors

Following their triumph in the Europa Conference League final, conversations around Rice’s future have escalated between Arsenal and West Ham. The Hammers have acknowledged that their captain might embark on a new journey before the season kicks off.

West Ham chairman David Sullivan admitted last week that Rice’s “heart is set” on a move this summer and added that the midfielder has drawn attention from “three or four” clubs. Among those clubs, Bayern Munich was previously weighing up the prospect of reaching out to West Ham. However, reports from Germany indicated that the Bavarian giants dropped out due to the mounting belief of Rice leaning towards a switch to Arsenal.

Declan Rice Speaks Out

Amidst the swirling speculation around his future, Rice has maintained a level-headed stance, expressing his adoration for West Ham while not ruling out a move. In the aftermath of their Europa Conference League victory, he stated, “At the moment there’s a lot of speculation going on about my future. Obviously, there is interest from other clubs but ultimately I still have two years left at West Ham.”

He further added, “I love this club and I love playing for this club. There hasn’t been anything yet. My focus is playing for West Ham at the moment. I am captain of this club and I can’t speak highly enough of this place. Let’s just see what happens. Let’s wait and see. Who knows?”

It remains to be seen where the talented midfielder will end up. But with Arsenal and Man City expressing their interest, it’s clear that the race for Declan Rice is far from over. The upcoming weeks are set to be a thrilling period for the fans as the saga continues.