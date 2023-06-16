Can Man City’s Pep Protege Transform Leicester’s Future?

Enzo Maresca: Leicester City Set To Name New Manager

Life after Relegation: An Arduous Road Ahead

Brendan Rodgers’ exit on April 2 marked the start of a tumultuous chapter for Leicester City, with Dean Smith stepping in as the interim manager a week later. However, Smith’s efforts weren’t enough to prevent the Foxes’ descent into the Championship.

Leicester, quite understandably, have been methodical in their hunt for the next man to lead their ship, with no stone left unturned. But time waits for none and a swift, calculated decision is in order. The actions they take now will either set the tone for a successful campaign or prolong the fallout from their fall from grace.

Enzo Maresca: The Ray of Hope for Leicester City

At the heart of this crucial decision lies Manchester City’s assistant coach, Enzo Maresca. Becoming increasingly favoured to fill the vacancy at Leicester, Maresca could be the revitalising element the club needs post-relegation. Notwithstanding the options on the table, the Italian’s rise as a viable candidate holds the potential to rekindle the spirits of the fans.

Maresca’s charisma during interviews, coupled with his style of play mirroring that of his treble-winning Manchester City mentor, Pep Guardiola, has left a positive impression on Leicester’s key decision-makers, director of football Jon Rudkin and chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha. However, the final call is yet to be made.

Reflecting on the Past: Lessons to Be Learned

We must remember that the Foxes’ woes of last season were seeded long before the first whistle was blown. The failure in recruitment, inability to offload surplus players, Wesley Fofana’s disruptive antics as he angled for a move to Chelsea, and Rodgers’ negative demeanour all contributed to a disastrous 2022-23 campaign. An internal review has shed light on these issues, and it’s clear that there are vital lessons to be learned, and swiftly at that.

Dealing promptly with the futures of marquee players expected to depart post-relegation, like James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, is critical to prevent last-minute scrambles to find replacements. This has been an issue before, such as when Fofana left a day before the transfer window closed.

The club, understandably, will wish to receive offers that match their valuation of their players. However, starting the season with individuals who foresee their exit by the September 1 deadline can potentially cause resentment and disrupt long-term plans.

Revitalising the Squad: Key Tasks Ahead

Early identification of potential recruits is crucial not only to outbid rivals but also to allow new players ample time to integrate with the team. Similarly, identifying those surplus to requirements and moving them on swiftly will help to maintain a positive atmosphere within the squad.

Much of this groundwork can commence before a new manager arrives, although there’s been a hushed silence around the King Power Stadium so far. The owner, affectionately known as Khun Top, and Rudkin will soon need to address these significant tasks.

A New Manager: Boost for Club and Fans

With the commencement of the transfer window, the appointment of a new manager will undoubtedly influence the decisions of potential signings. Regardless of Leicester’s appeal in terms of status, facilities, and their commitment to bouncing back, the manager will play a crucial role in the recruitment process. The last thing Leicester needs is a situation where the newly appointed boss is left with players he wouldn’t want in his squad.

Of course, the fans need a signal of intent, too. Despite the heartache of losing their Premier League status after a successful nine-year stint, the supporters’ commitment remains unbroken. An appointment would be a shot in the arm for them, signaling that the club is ready to accept its fate and move on with a clear and determined plan.

Maresca: The Wildcard that Leicester City Need

However, this appointment needs to be a popular one, an individual who can reconnect the club with its disheartened fanbase. Previous names linked with the job – Scott Parker, Steven Gerrard, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralph Hasenhuttl, and the prospect of retaining Smith – haven’t exactly fired up the fanbase. Amongst other intriguing possibilities like Franck Haise and Adi Hutter, Maresca stands out as a wildcard option.

The Italian might be a relative newcomer in management, with a brief stint at Parma in Italy’s second tier in the 2021-22 season, but his rich experience as a player and coach in various leagues positions him uniquely for this challenge. And at 43, he would be eager to stamp his mark as the main man.

But, as with any new appointment, there will always be sceptics, as there were when Claudio Ranieri first arrived eight years ago. Above all, the new boss needs to be a persuasive communicator – bridging the gap between the club and the fans, a skill which was Claude Puel’s downfall during his tenure.

The Road Ahead for Leicester City

Leicester need a fresh start after last season’s debacle, but the club remains in limbo until a new appointment is made. With the release of the 2023-24 Premier League fixtures today, the wait to know who they’ll kick-off their Championship campaign against might be a bitter pill to swallow.

But, hope persists. Leicester needs a beacon, and Maresca, increasingly, is starting to shine like one.