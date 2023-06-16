Brentford Retain Beckham For Another Year

Romeo Beckham Seals Brentford Extension

In an exciting turn of events, Romeo Beckham will maintain his foothold in West London, extending his stay with Brentford B. The 20-year-old prodigy has committed himself to Brentford for another year, following a six-month loan stint from Inter Miami that culminated in a Premier League Cup triumph as reported by Sky Sports

From Loanee to Permanent Bee

Having made his way over the Atlantic from Inter Miami, Beckham initially joined the West London outfit in January on a six-month loan deal. His efforts on the pitch played a vital role in Brentford B’s successful Premier League Cup campaign.

While he spent the post-season period in LA, Beckham is projected to return to pre-season training with Brentford B later in the summer. A nominal compensation will reportedly be paid to Inter Miami as he signs for Brentford on a permanent one-year deal.

Thomas Frank’s Take: More than Just a Name

Thomas Frank, the head honcho of Brentford, has been instrumental in Beckham’s journey so far. Back in January, when Beckham first slipped on the Brentford jersey, Frank wanted the young Beckham to be recognised for his footballing prowess, rather than the weight of his illustrious surname.

“Romeo is a very good player, of course he has a name that is pretty worldwide, and big,” Frank commented.

He urged people to avoid comparing the father-son duo, insisting, “For Romeo, he is himself, but he of course has a big name. You can’t compare [father and son].”

Frank then drew parallels with Danish international Michael Laudrup and his son Andreas, who Frank had previously coached. He reiterated the importance of seeing Romeo Beckham as an individual player, separate from his familial ties.

“Maybe Laudrup is also a decent player [similar to David Beckham], I coached his son and it is important to take him as a player – not as a Laudrup but as himself.”

Looking Forward with Romeo Beckham

Ultimately, Frank is thrilled with the decision for Beckham to stay on at Brentford. “He is here for a reason, because we think he is a good player, and we are pleased he could make the loan deal,” he added.

Frank also expressed his satisfaction at Beckham’s performances and the positive impact he’s had on the team. His hope for the future is clear: “It is either for getting the team to perform, or to extend the loan deal and make it a permanent deal, so we just hope that he keeps progressing and makes it very interesting for us.”

Indeed, Romeo Beckham’s future with Brentford appears promising, as he transitions from a loan spell to a permanent contract, and we look forward to watching his journey in West London unfold.