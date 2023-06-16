Astronomical Fee Quoted to Man Utd for Young Striker

The Battle for Rasmus Hojlund: An Expensive Game for Manchester United

Atalanta’s Premium Price Tag

Italian outfit Atalanta is prepared to draw a heavy line in the sand over its star striker, Rasmus Hojlund. Initial murmurs from within the club suggest that they are anticipating a fee ‘well in advance’ of their record transfer fee, with an astronomical figure of £86million in sight for the 20-year-old prodigy. Information disclosed by David Kent of The Daily Mail provides critical insight into the evolving situation.

Courting Manchester United

Hojlund, the Denmark international, is creating ripples in the football scene, attracting the interest of English titans like Manchester United and Chelsea. His recent signing of a representation deal with SEM, an agency that also represents Manchester United’s manager, is seen by many as an indication of the Red Devils gaining an upper hand in the negotiations. However, Atalanta are adamant about retaining control over their player, asserting this through the staggering valuation.

Atalanta’s record fee stands at £45m, secured from Tottenham for defender Cristian Romero. In a market that finds quality centre forwards in scarce supply, Atalanta is confident that their lofty valuation for Hojlund aligns with the current trends.

The Manchester United Perspective

United’s new boss, Erik ten Hag, is in the hunt for a proven striker. While Tottenham’s Harry Kane had been an initial target, the need to infuse youth into the team is palpable, budget notwithstanding. This led to Rasmus Hojlund and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson being identified as potential prospects. However, Ferguson’s recent contract renewal has ruled him out, at least until next January.

Hojlund, with his nine league goals from 32 appearances, may not possess an eye-catching record, but his potential is immense. To Atalanta, the possibility of his valuation being as low as £45m is seen as offensive. His performance at the international level, with five goals in four appearances for Denmark, shows a promise that they believe demands a premium price.

United Being Priced Out?

United, on the other hand, find themselves in a predicament. They have been reluctant to shell out £100m for Tottenham’s 29-year-old talisman Kane, even acknowledging that his acquisition wouldn’t come cheap. Alternatives in the form of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos, and Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus, present varying degrees of risk and cost.

Other Strategic Moves

United’s recent £40m offer for Chelsea’s Mason Mount has been rebuffed as a lowball. They face stiff competition from Bayern Munich for Napoli centre-back Kim Min Jae. Furthermore, the future of their goalkeeping roster hangs in the balance, with David de Gea’s contract yet to be ratified and Dean Henderson poised for a move to Nottingham Forest.

The unfolding saga around Rasmus Hojlund offers a fascinating look into the high-stakes, complex game of football transfers. With Manchester United jostling for position amid tough competition and heavy price tags, the pursuit of the young Dane promises to keep fans and analysts on the edge of their seats. It remains to be seen whether United will take the gamble on Hojlund, taking into consideration his potential, the hefty fee, and their long-term vision for the squad.