‘Ongoing Talks’ Newcastle In Hot Pursuit of Relegated Star

Newcastle United’s Ongoing Pursuit of James Maddison Despite Spurs’ Failed Inquiry

Newcastle United, in their relentless pursuit of bolstering their squad, has continued to engage in constructive discussions with James Maddison’s representatives. This unwavering commitment comes amidst growing speculation surrounding Tottenham Hotspur’s efforts to secure the services of the talented England international, albeit at a cut-rate price According to The Chronicle.

Contrary to recent reports indicating that Spurs had tabled a formal bid for Maddison, sources close to the situation have refuted such claims. Instead, it is Newcastle who remains well-informed about the ongoing developments concerning the player, as Leicester City actively explores the possibility of offloading one of their prized assets. Maddison, currently preoccupied with his national team commitments, is fully focused on the Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Malta and North Macedonia at Old Trafford, with his dedication extending until Monday night.

The protracted negotiations between the relevant parties have been notably hindered by Leicester’s unyielding stance on Maddison’s transfer fee. Despite Spurs’ initial inquiry regarding a joint bid for Maddison and Harvey Barnes, their offer of £50 million, supplemented by potential add-ons, failed to capture the attention of the Foxes. To command serious consideration from Leicester, Tottenham will need to revisit their bid and potentially offer a more enticing package.

Considering Leicester’s valuation of Maddison, which surpasses £50 million, it is important to note that this figure accounts for the obligatory 15% sell-on fee owed to Norwich City. Nevertheless, despite Leicester’s recent relegation, Maddison remains in high spirits. His positive demeanor was evident as he trained alongside Callum Wilson in preparation for the clash against Malta, and he even playfully teased fans by sharing a photo of himself engaged in a game of pool with the Toon’s number 9 this week. The presence of Wilson and Kieran Trippier within the Newcastle ranks can only enhance the club’s prospects of securing Maddison’s signature, though ultimately, the outcome hinges on the agreed-upon transfer fee.

Once the England fixtures draw to a close, significant progress could be made in the pursuit of Maddison. For now, however, the 26-year-old midfielder remains wholeheartedly committed to his national team duties. In anticipation of a potential move to the north, Maddison’s agency, CAA Base, is prepared to offer their full support and assistance in facilitating the star’s relocation should he choose to join the Magpies.