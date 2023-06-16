City Set to Snap up Chelsea Midfielder for €40m

Mateo Kovacic Nearing a Stunning €40m Transfer to Manchester City

Securing Kovacic’s Signature

Manchester City are about to make an impressive addition to their formidable lineup, as a deal estimated at €40 million (£34.2m) for Chelsea’s midfielder Mateo Kovacic is on the verge of being finalised.

The negotiations between these two powerhouse clubs are approaching the endgame, with agreement on the transfer fee laying the groundwork for detailed discussions on the payment structure, as reported by ESPN

The Finer Details

As we delve deeper into this story, one key outstanding issue that needs to be resolved is the upfront payment amount to be delivered by City to Chelsea. The West London club, after a whopping expenditure of approximately £600m in their first year under the joint ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, find themselves under an urgent mandate to increase funds through player sales by the end of this month. This urgency stems from their failure to qualify for European play, a disappointing outcome following such a significant investment.

Completing deals before June 30 falls under the first full tax year, an approach that will help offset losses and ensure compliance with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

Navigating Obstacles to the Transfer

Sources close to the situation maintain that despite minor complications, optimism reigns that a deal for the 29-year-old Croatian star will be successfully closed within the next two weeks.

Kovacic, for his part, has seemingly given the green light to personal terms, but his full focus on his international commitments with Croatia means further advancement of the transfer will be on hold until these duties are concluded. The culmination of these obligations will be Croatia’s upcoming final match in the Nations League against Spain this Sunday.

Reflecting on Kovacic’s Chelsea Journey

Kovacic initially came to Chelsea on loan from Real Madrid in 2018, before cementing his place at the club with a permanent £40m transfer just a year later. During his tenure, Kovacic proved to be a valuable asset, with a total of 221 appearances, six goals, and victories in the Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup under his belt.

It’s certain that the prospect of seeing Mateo Kovacic in Manchester City colours next season is an intriguing one, and as the football world awaits this significant move, the ripples it will create across the Premier League can only be speculated.