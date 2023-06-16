Glazers Inch Towards Deal with Sheikh Jassim

Sheikh Jassim’s Manchester United Takeover Dance Nears Crescendo

A Dance with the Glazers

In the ever-evolving narrative of Manchester United’s much-anticipated change of ownership, the name Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani dominates the headlines. The powerful Qatari businessman, known as Sheikh Jassim, is reportedly on the cusp of entering exclusive discussions with the club’s owners, the Glazer family, according to information from Reuters.

Once an icon of the English game, Manchester United was reluctantly presented for sale in the final quarter of 2022. Early enthusiasts were hopeful of a swift transaction by spring 2023. Nevertheless, the sales process has instead spiralled into an elongated auction, extending into multiple rounds of bidding.

The primary bidding war, it seems, has boiled down to a duel between Sheikh Jassim’s Qatari consortium and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS.

The Power Play of Persistence

Undeterred by this protracted process, Sheikh Jassim continues to apply pressure on the Glazers, even threatening to abandon talks after the expiration of a deadline for deal acceptance. This warning wasn’t heeded, yet Sheikh Jassim’s bid still holds favour. Signs point towards the Glazers teetering on the edge of initiating exclusive negotiations with the Qatari party.

The next steps in this exclusive discourse are under discussion, according to RMC.

The Transfer Window Riddle

As these negotiations edge forward, Manchester United’s transfer strategy hangs in the balance. While Sheikh Jassim’s exclusive talks with the Glazers signify a monumental stride towards takeover completion, it doesn’t immediately imply a club sale.

This ambiguity offers little consolation to Erik ten Hag, the man in the United dugout. The Dutch manager’s transfer plans are marred by the sluggish progression of the takeover, keeping him in the dark about his summer spending budget even as the transfer window creaks open.

While United have set their sights on prime targets like Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Napoli’s Kim Min-jae, the takeover timeline could potentially jeopardise these deals. Predictions suggest that even a successful Qatari takeover won’t wrap up until after the Premier League’s inaugural whistle blows.

Despite the uncertainty, one thing is certain: Sheikh Jassim intends to inject significant capital into the Manchester outfit in his bid to restore United to their former glory, reclaiming their title as the world’s premier football club.