Burnley FC Strengthen Squad with Goalkeeper Deal in Sight

Burnley FC’s Goalkeeping Reinforcement: The Arrival of Lawrence Vigouroux?

Burnley FC: Set to Secure Vigouroux’s Signature?

Burnley FC are reportedly on the brink of snapping up Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux on a free transfer. The 29-year-old shot-stopper, who is set to be out of contract with the League Two champions later this month, seems to have made up his mind to depart.

Premier League Newcomers Eye Vigouroux

Freshly minted as a Premier League side, Burnley FC have made a decisive move for Vigouroux. Advanced talks are underway as Vincent Kompany, the Clarets boss, seeks to bolster his goalkeeping options.

Peter O’Rourke for Football Insider has reported the negotiations, highlighting the club’s strategic approach to building a well-rounded squad ahead of a challenging season in the Premier League.

Vigouroux: A Key Factor in Orient’s Success

Vigouroux has been a fundamental pillar of Orient’s successful campaign last season. The former Liverpool and Tottenham goalkeeper’s influence was felt across the board, with 24 clean sheets in 45 appearances – a standout performance that earned him a spot in the League Two Team of the Season.

Given his excellent track record, Vigouroux’s potential move to Burnley FC is hardly surprising.

Adding Depth to Burnley FC’s Goalkeeping Ranks

Vigouroux’s arrival at Burnley FC is expected to bring healthy competition and additional cover for last season’s first-choice goalkeeper, Arijanet Muric. Kompany is rumoured to be shopping for another goalkeeper before the transfer window slams shut, emphasising his intent to fortify the defensive side of his team.

Vigouroux’s Stint at Leyton Orient: A Glimpse into His Journey

Vigouroux has been instrumental in Leyton Orient’s journey, featuring in almost all league matches throughout the campaign that led to their promotion to League One. Since joining the club in January 2020, Vigouroux has made more than 150 appearances, proving his reliability and commitment.

Prior to his tenure at Orient, Vigouroux had stints at Tottenham and Liverpool before permanently transferring to Swindon in 2016. He later moved to Chile to play for Everton de Viña del Mar.

Kompany’s Vision for Burnley FC: A Survival Strategy

With Burnley FC making their way back to the Premier League, Kompany recognises the importance of depth and versatility within the squad to ensure the best chance of survival. Securing a proven goalkeeper like Vigouroux, whose credentials and experience are unquestionable, is a strategic step towards this goal.

Looking Forward: The Arrival of a New Era?

Lawrence Vigouroux’s impending move to Burnley FC symbolises more than just a transfer; it represents a strengthening of resolve for the newly promoted side, a statement of intent. It’s a sign that Kompany and his team are taking their Premier League responsibilities seriously and are preparing diligently for the journey ahead.

Only time will tell if this potential transfer will turn into a resounding success. But for now, Burnley FC’s focus remains on building a team capable of weathering the Premier League storm.