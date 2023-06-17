Man Utd’s Backline Reinforcement: Todibo and Disasi In Focus

The Impact of Bayern’s Move on United’s Game Plan

Manchester United’s quest to bolster their defensive prowess seems to have taken an unanticipated twist. The Red Devils have reportedly laid down a Plan B should their pursuit of Kim Min-jae, the towering South Korean defender, not come to fruition. The primary roadblock has appeared in the form of Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich, whose recent swoop for Kim has thrown a spanner in the works.

Famed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano’s reports suggest that the German powerhouse are now front-runners for securing the Napoli defender’s signature, whose €50 million release clause comes alive in July. This latest development has the potential to send United’s transfer strategy into a tailspin, compelling Erik ten Hag to cast his net elsewhere to fortify his backline in the upcoming summer.

The Unfolding Transfer Drama

L’Equipe, the authoritative French outlet, has given insights into United’s contingency plan. They’ve laid out the potential targets for the Red Devils if Kim takes his defensive abilities to Bavaria, with an intriguing former Barcelona player amongst the names mentioned.

The first name on United’s radar, as per L’Equipe, is AS Monaco stalwart Axel Disasi. United’s interest in Disasi has been a recurring theme in the transfer gossip mill, so it would not raise many eyebrows if the transfer were to materialise.

However, the second name in the mix is a tad more fascinating. Jean-Clair Todibo, the Nice defender, who started his career in Toulouse’s youth setup, only to then move to Barcelona as a youngster, has seemingly caught United’s attention. The step up to Barcelona proved a challenging one for the young Frenchman, with a disappointing loan stint at Schalke and just five appearances in Catalonia reflecting his struggle.

Todibo’s Turnaround: A Redemption Story

After a tumultuous stint in Spain, Todibo had to retrace his steps back to France to reignite his footballing journey. His move to Nice in 2021 has proven to be a turning point. The Frenchman has experienced a remarkable resurgence in his career.

In spite of United’s interest in both Disasi and Todibo, the likelihood of any move largely hinges on the future of their current centre-back, Harry Maguire. If Maguire were to depart, then the Red Devils might spring into action to secure one, if not both, of these promising defenders. The unfolding summer transfer saga promises to be an intriguing watch for every Man Utd fan.