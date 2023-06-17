Bayern Munich Hijack Man United’s Top Transfer Target

The Battle of Giants: Kim Min-jae, Manchester United & Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Threatening Man United’s Plans for Kim Min-jae

In the tumultuous world of football transfers, nothing is certain. It appears the Red Devils may be losing their grip on one such potential move. “Kim Min-jae could be slipping away from Manchester United and into the eager hands of Bayern Munich,” says a report from Football Insider.

United had painted a bullseye on 26-year-old Napoli defender, Kim Min-jae, launching a number of enquiries to get a deal in place. But now, it seems Bayern Munich are outmanoeuvring United, rapidly advancing toward an agreement with the South Korean centre-back.

Kim Min-jae: Napoli’s Golden Boy

Kim, whose release clause in his Napoli contract activates next month, could be valued at close to £60million. His current contract, set to run till 2025, sees him pocket a little over £53,000 weekly.

The Korean international had an illustrious 2022-23 season, scoring two goals and adding two assists from 45 appearances in all competitions. His contribution was pivotal in securing Napoli’s first Serie A title since 1990, and getting them to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Manchester United’s Defence Dilemma

United’s desire for a top-class centre-back this off-season comes in the wake of their Champions League return and several injury problems. The club’s first-choice defensive duo, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, had to endure several injuries throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

Meanwhile, questions surround the future of Victor Lindelof as the fringe star enters the final 12 months of his Old Trafford tenure.

Man United will kick-off their pre-season against Championship side Leeds on 12 July, potentially with or without their top target Kim Min-jae. The future is uncertain, but one thing is for sure: the battle for Kim Min-jae between Manchester United and Bayern Munich is set to be a compelling saga.