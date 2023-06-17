Arsenal Face Last Minute Upset in Bayern’s Sudden Move

Kai Havertz: A Tug-of-War Between Arsenal and Bayern Munich

An Unexpected Turn in the Kai Havertz Saga

In a surprising twist, Bayern Munich have made their move to thwart Arsenal’s attempts to bag Chelsea’s versatile forward, Kai Havertz, as per the latest report by Football Insider. The North London club had been in deep talks over the acquisition of the 24-year-old, only to be ambushed by Bayern Munich, who are eager to capitalise on Arsenal’s hesitation over the steep £70 million asking price.

Bayern Munich’s Sudden Emergence

The Bavarian giants have opened up a new front in the Havertz saga, reaching out to Chelsea and indicating their serious interest in the German international. This comes as a significant blow for Arsenal, who had been banking on the dearth of potential buyers to negotiate a lower fee, ideally around £60 million.

Havertz: A Pricey Puzzle Piece

Chelsea is open to entertaining offers for Havertz, keen to cut down on expenses after their record-breaking spending spree in the previous transfer windows. Despite showcasing moments of brilliance, Havertz’s patchy performance in the 2022-23 season, marked by a modest return of nine goals and a single assist in 47 appearances, leaves him on the chopping block.

Bayern, always on the lookout for a high-profile attacker, have their eyes set on Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kolo Muani as well. Their introduction into the Havertz equation, however, adds a new layer of complexity for Arsenal’s plans.

Arsenal’s Juggling Act: Havertz and Rice

This unexpected turn of events may force Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to re-evaluate their strategy. The Gunners are currently also engaged in negotiations over West Ham’s Declan Rice, a pursuit that could potentially soar above the £100 million mark with add-ons considered.

While the door remains open for Havertz to stay at Chelsea, any potential new deal would likely come with a trimmed salary, reflecting the club’s hefty wage bill.

In this ever-evolving transfer drama, Kai Havertz stands at the centre, with Arsenal and Bayern Munich locked in an intriguing tug-of-war for his signature.