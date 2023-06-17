Man City Treble Winner Poised for Shock Exit to Bayern Munich

Kyle Walker: Nearing Exit from Manchester City to Bayern Munich?

Sam Lee from The Athletic offers an intriguing insight this morning into Kyle Walker’s potential transfer from Manchester City to Bayern Munich. A journey that might witness the England international bidding adieu to the Premier League champions post their triumphant treble-winning season.

Details of The Deal

Although the deal’s finalisation is still under wraps with finer details being worked out, it’s widely anticipated that Walker will part ways with the ‘Sky Blues’. The final negotiation on the transfer fee is still due, but the consensus is that it will not pose a significant hurdle.

Walker’s Unhappiness at Manchester City

Recent reports from The Athletic highlight a likelihood of Walker, and fellow full-back Joao Cancelo, opting to leave the City squad this summer. Unhappy over his playing time throughout the 2022-23 season, 33-year-old Walker is speculated to be on the lookout for greener pastures. Despite regaining his spot and initiating 11 of City’s preceding 13 matches, Walker was benched for the crucial Champions League final against Inter Milan, with him only featuring during the concluding minutes.

Goals and Achievements

With a year remaining on his current contract with City, Walker’s objective is to secure a place in the England squad for the upcoming European Championship in Germany. Since transferring from Tottenham Hotspur to City in 2017, Walker’s career boasts a staggering record of five Premier League titles, a pair of FA Cups, quadruple Carabao Cups, and the recent Champions League title.

Bayern Munich’s Scenario

On the other side of the spectrum, Bayern Munich are enjoying a victorious run having clinched the Bundesliga for an 11th consecutive time, marking a first under the helm of head coach Thomas Tuchel. However, the club’s regular right-back, Benjamin Pavard, has made it clear he won’t be renewing his contract, increasing the chances of his departure this summer. This presents a probable slot for Walker, strengthening the rumours of his transfer.

The unfolding of these events would make the football transfer season all the more compelling.