Rodgers’ Celtic Sequel: Will Lightning Strike Twice?

Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic Conundrum: A Second Act with Everything to Prove

A Rodgers Renaissance: Delight or Dilemma?

Whether Celtic devotees view it as the homecoming of the long-lost son, or the unlikely recall of an audacious defector, it seems Brendan Rodgers is en route to Parkhead once more, barring any last-minute obstruction.

There’s no forgetting the dream job he once held.

“A way of life…the ultimate… a truly extraordinary football club… one of the iconic clubs of the world… the greatest in the world.”

His words still echo in the corridors of Celtic Park. Rodgers brings shrewdness and charm to the game, ensuring it will never, for a single blink of an eye, be monotonous. Whether his once beloved cliche, “I was born into Celtic” will find resonance in a return after the acrimony of his departure to Leicester City in spring 2019, remains a question.

A Rodgers restoration is upon us. As unlikely as a miracle, old grievances have been parked, the language of the fans muted. Celtic’s logic for re-engaging Rodgers is clear. He is their best shot at a guaranteed winner. In Rodgers, more than anyone else, they see a higher likelihood of success. And success, as we all know, tends to gloss over past misgivings.

The Prodigal’s Past: Unprecedented Dominance

Brendan Rodgers’ tenure with Celtic was a time of exceptional football. He seized every trophy, dominated the landscape, reigned over it like a monarch atop his throne.

But, let’s set the record straight. Rodgers inherited a championship team and operated in remarkably favourable circumstances. Rangers were in disarray, bouncing from Mark Warburton to Pedro Caixinha to Graeme Murty and then Steven Gerrard. During Rodgers’ two full seasons, Aberdeen secured the second position.

One cannot forget Rodgers’ invincible season of 2016-17 – a campaign brimming with unadulterated class. However, the subsequent season, where Celtic won the title with 82 points, is recalled less vibrantly. This tally was the second-lowest winning total in almost 25 years. Rodgers’ final campaign witnessed Celtic lose to Hearts, Kilmarnock, Hibs and Rangers, dropping further points against St Mirren, Livingston, and Motherwell.

The trophies were won, but it’s worth noting the nuances beyond the glories of that unbeatable season.

Upon Rodgers’ potential re-entry into the Scottish football hothouse, he’ll find it more demanding than before. Domestically, the challenge has grown. Rangers have emerged stronger, and Rodgers will have to strive to add significantly to Celtic’s trophy cabinet.

The European Ambition: A Hard Road to Glory

What draws Rodgers back to Glasgow? Winning trophies he’s already claimed numerous times seems like an aging rock star’s comeback tour. But for Rodgers, football is not confined to domestic conquests.

Rodgers aspires to leave a mark on Europe, given an adequate budget. It’s part of the reason he felt his journey at Celtic had reached its end the last time around. He wouldn’t dare return unless he felt his prospects of making an impact in the Champions League or Europa League were realistic.

Rodgers’ group stage and knockout records in European games have room for improvement. He’s been a Champions League whipping boy before – and it wasn’t amusing.

One intriguing question remains: can he make a difference if his second coming materialises? The ‘dream job’ jargon, the grandiose talk of ‘walking across broken glass to get to Celtic Park’ may not hold weight any longer.

In his second act at Celtic, Brendan Rodgers might find a more challenging, less forgiving audience. For a manager who has accomplished much, he has it all to prove.