Come In Citizen Gvardiol? Scouting Report

The early bird catches the worm as they say. Yet if the next bird is far bigger than the others involved it’s unlikely to be too worried. With a treble in their sights, Manchester City’s appeared to pause all transfer talk and could know be set to make up for any lost time. In this scouting report, we look at a move that would have the market, improve their side and squad and worry all others in the premier league. It’s one that could well happen and send a shiver down the spine of all the others.



What’s Been Said?



Talk about a move for Red Bull Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol by Manchester City have accelerated over the last week from various outlets. Florian Plettenberg has claimed that the champions are preparing an offer and that the player is keen to leave his current club this summer. Bayern Munich have also apparently been informed about transfer conditions but have deemed the Croatian too expensive. Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that ‘negotiations on personal terms are progressing well’.



What Does He Bring?



Able to play at both Left back or centre half, the 21 year old brings a raft of experience for someone so young having played in all major competitions and with 21 international caps to his name. Naturally left-footed, the former Dinamo Zagreb youth product is exceptional on the ball and his passing range is admired by all the major clubs in Europe. Combined with his ability to defend 1v1 and dribbling ability, Gvardiol is every bit the modern defender and it’s understandable why Pep and others would love to get their hands on him.







Stats and Info



It was only in September last year that the Zagreb native penned a contract extension until 2027, although the focus was on a release clause that became active next summer. Capology.com puts his current wages at just over £1.12 million per year, which City would be able to change unrecognisably. From a stats perspective, his passes attempted and successful take-ons stand out a mile, despite his basic defensive numbers not doing so. Knowing how City dominate possession week-in, week-out, they’ll be looking to utilise those attributes.



Price Tag and Realistic



You wouldn’t bet the house on this one, but a handsome wager let’s say. Suggestions are that the price tag are likely to be around the €100 million mark and both clubs would be happy with that no doubts. The player wants to go according to reports and with the likes of Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo set to depart The Etihad, defensive reinforcements are required. The smart money suggests that city get that and off the highest order. The rest are playing for second at this rate.